Israel Caves to Biden Regime – Agrees to Delay Gaza Ground Invasion to Wipe Out Hamas

The Israeli government has reportedly bowed to the Biden regime and agreed to delay their Gaza ground invasion for now.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that U.S. officials have held off the Israelis from launching their quest to wipe off Islamist terror group Hamas supposedly out of concern for U.S. troops in the area.

The Regime claims they wanted Israel to hold off until U.S air-defense systems can be placed in the region. These systems will ostensibly be installed as early as later this week.

Israel is also reportedly concerned over efforts to provide humanitarian aid inside Gaza, as well as diplomatic efforts to free hostages held by Hamas savages.

Of course, there is possible evidence that there are other factors at play, none of which place the Biden regime in a good light. As Jim Hoft previously reported, the Regime handed Hamas leadership $75 million in early October with full knowledge that an invasion was about to occur.

Biden also threw Israel under the bus last week by calling for them to postpone their invasion to allow more hostages to be released. As the IDF has noted, this is exactly what Hamas wants.

Moreover, we have seen officials abandoning ship over Biden’s current policy toward Israel’s response to Hamas, viewing him as too sympathetic to the Jewish state. Perhaps this is an effort at calming the waters from within?

Then there’s Barack Obama, who some believe is the real power behind the Regime. On Monday, he blasted Israel’s response to the Hamas terror attacks and warned them against launching the Gaza invasion.

Over 1,400 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched their barbaric attack. Hamas has also conducted several barbaric war crimes including beheading soldiers and babies, burning children alive, gunning down innocent families in their beds, and cutting pregnant women open.

Extensive footage of these atrocities were released by Israel to the wider public on Tuesday.

Regardless of the ultimate motivations behind this delay, time is Israel’s enemy. More postponements simply embolden Hamas and give them opportunities to regroup.

It also highly questionable whether Israel’s so-called closest ally, the United States, stands behind her. We could sure use some mean tweets right now.