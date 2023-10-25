Is the Switch Near? Governor Gavin Newsom Has Surprise Meeting With China President Xi Jinping (VIDEO)

Is the switch near?

Governor of California Gavin Newsom had a surprise meeting with China President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Newsom and Xi Jingping met in Beijing to discuss the nurses topics but the main focus was on the climate and China’s exports of fentanyl.

After the meeting concluded Newsom told a group of reporters that his discussion about fentanyl with Xi were “remarkably positive.”

He continued “The president was rather explicit about the desire to be even more specific in terms of what is needed, in terms of calling out and identifying where these chemicals are going.”

WATCH:

NEWS: @GavinNewsom meets Chinese President Xi inside China’s Great Hall of the People. He’s the first Governor to visit China since 2019. @CAgovernor told me they focused mostly on ways they can tackle climate change & fentanyl abuse together. pic.twitter.com/0RMsEVXCSL — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) October 25, 2023

Per AP:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a surprise meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday after being warmly welcomed by other senior leaders in a display of friendliness that stands in sharp contrast to the dialogue between the United States and China in recent years. The governor is on a weeklong tour of China where he will push for climate cooperation. Newsom’s trip as governor, once considered routine, is drawing attention as it comes after years of heightening tensions between the U.S. and China. “I’m here in expectation, as you suggest, of turning the page, of renewing our friendship and reengaging (on) foundational and fundamental issues that will determine our collective faith in the future,” Newsom said in brief opening remarks ahead of his meeting with Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat earlier in the day.

The move by Newsom to visit China and meet up with Xi has many political commentators speculating Newsom will replace Biden as the Democratic Nominee in the upcoming 2024 presidential race.

Today @GavinNewsom is in China for a “surprise visit” with a Xi JinPing. Last week, Newsom traveled to Israel. Gavin Newsom is 100% running for President in 2024. The swap is taking place right before your eyes. @TheDemocrats know Joe Biden can’t be their nominee. https://t.co/pXQMjiWuFK — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 25, 2023

Days before his trip to China, Newsom stopped in Israel to meet up with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and visit a hospital in Tel Aviv.

Newsom’s multiple diplomatic foreign meetings is a clear sign the Democratic Governor is eyeing a future presidential run run either in 2024 or 2028.