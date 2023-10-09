Internal Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Memo: ‘Don’t Refer to Hamas as Terrorists’

Media giant Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) issued an internal memo over the weekend reportedly instructing its journalists not to refer to Hamas attackers as “terrorists.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday that Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on Israel killing hundreds of people inside Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Reports reveal 800 Israelis are dead, over 2,150 are wounded and dozens of women have been reported missing feared to have been kidnapped and forced into Gaza.

At least 260 young people were slaughtered at the Dance Party near Kibbutz Urim (Kibbutz Reim) in southern Israel.

Hamas is gleefully sharing photos online of those they murdered and they continue to hold hostages.

But don’t call them terrorists!

StopAntisemitism shared an alleged internal memo on X from CBC’s Director of Journalistic Standards, George Achi. “We have just obtained what appears to be a leaked email written by CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corp) employee George Achi instructing reporters to:

1. not to mention Gaza has not been occupied since 2005

2. not refer to Palestinian terrorists as terrorists”