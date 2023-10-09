Internal Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Memo: ‘Don’t Refer to Hamas as Terrorists’

Media giant Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) issued an internal memo over the weekend reportedly instructing its journalists not to refer to Hamas attackers as “terrorists.”
The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday that Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on Israel killing hundreds of people inside Israel.
Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Reports reveal 800 Israelis are dead, over 2,150 are wounded and dozens of women have been reported missing feared to have been kidnapped and forced into Gaza.
At least 260 young people were slaughtered at the Dance Party near Kibbutz Urim (Kibbutz Reim) in southern Israel.
Hamas is gleefully sharing photos online of those they murdered and they continue to hold hostages.
But don’t call them terrorists!
We have just obtained what appears to be a leaked email written by CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corp) employee George Achi instructing reporters to:
Achi writes in part:
Do not refer to militants, soldiers, or anyone else as ‘terrorists.’ The notion of terrorism remains heavily politicized and is part of the story.
Please do not describe 2005 as ‘the end of the occupation’ as Israel has maintained control over airspace, seafront and virtually all movement into or out of the area.”
As always, please use fact-based, avoid loaded qualifiers and anything that sounds like opinion.
The Toronto Sun confirms the memo:
CBC journalists confirmed to the Toronto Sun that the email being shared widely online and being widely ridiculed was in fact accurate. A CBC spokesperson also confirmed the authenticity of the memo and explained their position as part of their “commitment to accuracy, balance and fairness.”
“CBC News attributes the words ‘terrorist’ and ‘terrorism’ to authorities, politicians and other officials who use these terms. There is no ban on these words. However, we ourselves avoid declaring specific groups terrorists, in line with the policies of many reputable news organizations and agencies around the world,” the statement from CBC to the Sun read.
It is any wonder the Canadian Parliament gave a standing ovation to an actual Nazi?