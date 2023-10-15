Illinois Horror: Six-Year-Old Boy Murdered, Mother Gravely Wounded in Alleged Anti-Muslim Knife Attack by Crazed Landlord Over Israel-Hamas War: Police

A 6-year-old boy was killed and his 32-year-old mother gravely wounded in an anti-Muslim knife attack by their landlord on Saturday in the Chicago suburb of Plainfield Township, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The landlord, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, was taken into custody at the scene and was later charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, hate crimes and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The boy and his mother were reportedly attacked with a “twelve-inch serrated military style knife that has a seven-inch blade”. The knife was still in the boy when he died at the hospital, according to police.

The initial statement (scroll down) by the Will County Sheriff’s office described the mother trying to fight off the attacker (excerpt):

On 10/14/2023 at approximately 11:38 AM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a residence located near the 16200 block of S. Lincoln Highway in Unincorporated Plainfield Township regarding a stabbing. The residence is located near the intersection of S. Lincoln Highway and Lily Cache Road in Plainfield. Responding police personnel were advised that the female caller, age 32, dialed 911 after her landlord had attacked her with a knife. The female victim stated that she ran into the bathroom and continued to fight off her attacker as she dialed 911.

Updated statement released Sunday by the Will County Sheriff’s Office: