Israel Defense Force Sources Debunk Online Rumors, Confirm No Missile Interceptions Conducted Using Iron Beam Technology

Israel, a country known for its robust defense technology, recently found itself at the center of online rumors claiming that its “Iron Beam” laser weapon system had been deployed in active combat operations. However, reliable sources from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have debunked these rumors, stating that no missile interceptions have been conducted using the Iron Beam technology – yet.

The Iron Beam is a strategic companion to the Iron Dome. It’s intended to enhance Israel’s multilayered air and anti-missile defense system.

Itay Blumental, a military correspondent for Israeli public broadcasting KAN News, took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation.

He wrote, “From a check with security officials, no rocket interceptions were carried out using a laser beam despite the ‘Star Trek’ documents that are being distributed tonight in groups.”

The statement came after a slew of unconfirmed videos appeared online, purportedly showing Iron Beam’s laser beams taking out enemy projectiles.

The Iron Beam system, developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, is designed to intercept very short-range rocket and artillery shell threats that existing missile defense systems might not effectively handle. Unlike traditional missile defenses, which intercept threats through kinetic means, Iron Beam aims to destroy them with directed energy—specifically, a high-energy laser.

“IRON BEAM, a 100kW class High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS), is expected to become the first operational system in its class. IRON BEAM is designed to intercept a wide range of threats such as RAM and UAVs from a distance of a few hundred meters to up to several kilometers. The system can be integrated on multiple platforms and may be a complementary HEL interceptor to any multilayer defense array,” according to its website.

