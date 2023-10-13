ICYMI: Hamas Calls on Palestinian People, Arab and Muslim Nations to INVADE Israel on Friday and Confront Israeli Soldiers for ‘Al-Aqsa Flood Operation’

On Tuesday, the Hamas terrorist group issued a statement declaring Friday, October 13, as a day of general mobilization for the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operations. The militant organization has called on Palestinians in the West Bank and within Israel to participate in large-scale rallies towards the border of Israel and confront Israeli soldiers at every opportunity.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque is situated atop a hill known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit, or the Temple Mount, and to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, meaning the Noble Sanctuary, in Jerusalem’s historic Old City, WION reported.

Worldwide, the mosque is the third most sacred site in Islam, following Mecca and Medina. The Al-Aqsa complex is home to two revered sites: the Al-Aqsa Mosque itself and the Dome of the Rock, a structure dating back to the seventh century. It is said that from this location, the Prophet Muhammad made his miraculous ascent to heaven.

Hamas urges Palestinians residing within Israel to participate in guarding duties within Al-Aqsa Mosque “to safeguard it, its Islamic heritage, and its divine message.”

The statement also calls upon Arabs, Muslims, and Palestinians in refugee camps worldwide to converge in massive gatherings and support the Palestinian cause.

The statement also emphasizes the need for unity among Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims in defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque and confronting Israelis.

You can read the full statement released by Hamas which was translated by Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

“Declaration of General Mobilization “Next Friday: ‘Al-Aqsa Flood Friday’ in support of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, and the jihad-waging Gaza. “Palestine and its steadfast people, standing their ground, call upon you from the heart of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle. Answer the call, muster all your energies, and mobilize in numbers, both light and heavy, to support Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, and the jihad waging Gaza. “From Palestine, the land of Al-Isra and Al-Mi’raj, from the heart of Jerusalem and its surroundings, we extend this call to the living conscience within the hearts of the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation. “The Palestinian resistance, led by the Al-Qassam Brigades, stands at the forefront, illustrating the most magnificent images of heroism and sacrifice against the Zionist occupation. They defend the land, Jerusalem, and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. They protect the dignity of Palestinian women and defend our male and female prisoners on behalf of our entire nation. “From the fortress of resistance and pride in the Gaza Strip, from its steadfast people, men, women, children, and elders, who defy the occupation, and from its minarets, chambers, and mosques, which are subjected to the heinous aggression of the Zionist war machine, we send this call to the free sons and daughters of our Arab and Islamic nation across the world. “Given this historic achievement of our people and their courageous resistance, and to bolster the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of the open aggression of the occupation, thwart its schemes and dreams of Judaizing Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, and achieve victory for the just cause of our Palestinian people and our struggle for the liberation of our land, prisoners, and sanctities, we, in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), affirm the following: “First: We declare next Friday, ‘The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,’ as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world. It is a day to rally support, offer aid, and participate actively. It is a day to expose the crimes of the occupation, isolate it, and foil all its aggressive schemes. It is a day to demonstrate our love for Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa. It is a day for sacrifice, heroism, and dedication, and to earn the honor of defending the first Qibla of Muslims, the third holiest mosque, and the ascension of the trusted Messenger. “Second: We call upon our rebellious youth throughout the West Bank, in its cities, villages, and uprising camps, in the streets and neighborhoods of Jerusalem, and at the squares of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, to rise up, join massive demonstrations, and shake the ground beneath the feet of the Zionist invaders and their settler gangs. Engage with their soldiers and cowardly army in every place, affirming the unity of destiny and the path towards Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, liberating them from the defilement of the Zionist occupation. “Third: Our people within the occupied territories of 1948, people of honor and courage, who have borne much to preserve their Palestinian-Arab identity. This day is your day to mobilize, assemble, and stand united in guarding the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. Preserve it, its Islamic heritage, its divine message, and prevent settler gangs from desecrating it. Thwart the fascist occupation’s plans to divide it, Judaize it, and build their alleged temple. Unite with your people in Gaza and the West Bank. “Fourth: We call upon the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation and our Palestinian people in all places, including refugee camps and the diaspora, to march towards the borders of our beloved Palestine in massive gatherings. On this day, we declare our solidarity with Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa. For those geographically distant, let them gather at the nearest point leading to Jerusalem. “Fifth: We call upon the free people of the world to mobilize in solidarity with our Palestinian people and in support of their just cause and legitimate rights to freedom, independence, return, and self-determination. Trending: Office of Prime Minister Netanyahu Releases Horrifying and Disturbing Photos of Babies Murdered and Burned by Hamas Terrorists That Was Shown to Anthony Blinken “Oh sons of our people, the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation, and all free individuals, “Here is Palestine calling out to you, and Al-Aqsa Mosque calling out to you. It awaits your response to fulfill the duty of brotherhood and dignity, to stand with our people and their resistance, and to honorably defend the blessed land of Palestine and protect the dignity of our nation in its Jerusalem and ascension.

On the same day, Khaled Mashal, the former leader and founding member of Hamas, called for a global Muslim uprising in support of Palestine, as reported first by The Gateway Pundit.

During an address posted on YouTube which is now in private, Mashal emphasized the need for Muslims to sacrifice and carry Jihad, including the willingness to offer their blood and souls to advance the Palestinian cause.

The most harrowing part of Mashal’s speech was his direct appeal for Muslims to engage in Jihad by laying down their lives for the cause. While terrorism is nothing new, this clear and explicit call for people to become martyrs in a holy war against Israel is bone-chilling.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) military wing, al-Quds Brigades, also issued a warning on Thursday.

“We, at the Al-Quds Brigades and the Palestinian resistance announce, on the fifth day of the heroic Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, that the war is no longer limited to Gaza alone.”

“Oh Zionists, what you do not know is what we have prepared for you – outside of Palestine,as well as inside Palestine. What you saw in the Gaza Envelope, you will see in other places, Allah willing.”