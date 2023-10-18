HUNDREDS of Muslim Migrants Protest and Riot in Greece After News Breaks About Gaza Hospital Bombing – Demand Entry into Europe

Muslim migrants in Greece protest and riot after news of Gaza hospital bombing.

HUNDREDS of illegal economic migrants protested and rioted at the Samos asylum center in Greece after news broke about the Hamas hospital bombing on Wednesday.

The protesters chanted and demanded entry into Europe. And the European leadership is stupid enough to let them in.

This is the same “asylum” center where the Muslims cheered on news of the bloody Hamas attack on Israel.

They cheered the Hamas massacre.

