HUNDREDS of Muslim Migrants Protest and Riot in Greece After News Breaks About Gaza Hospital Bombing – Demand Entry into Europe

HUNDREDS of illegal economic migrants protested and rioted at the Samos asylum center in Greece after news broke about the Hamas hospital bombing on Wednesday.

The protesters chanted and demanded entry into Europe. And the European leadership is stupid enough to let them in.

This is the same “asylum” center where the Muslims cheered on news of the bloody Hamas attack on Israel.

Hundreds of asylum seekers rioted in the Samos asylum center in Greece after news about the strike on the hospital in Gaza. This is the same asylum center where large groups of migrants celebrated on the first day of the Hamas attack on Israel. pic.twitter.com/KHKJaVDjvQ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2023

They cheered the Hamas massacre.