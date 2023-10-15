House Republicans Introduce Bill to Safeguard National Security by Blocking Entry of Palestinian Refugees

House Republicans have introduced a bill that would prevent the United States from accepting any new Palestinian refugees emerging from the current crisis in Gaza.

The legislation, known as the “Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission Act” or the GAZA Act, is being spearheaded by Reps. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) and Andy Ogles (R-TN).

The GAZA Act aims to prevent the Biden regime from granting visas to any holder of a Palestinian passport. Additionally, the bill would bar the Department of Homeland Security from allowing Palestinians into the United States through the agency’s parole program, the New York Post reported.

“We can’t let President Biden abuse our parole and visa rules to bring unvetted Palestinians into American communities the way he did with thousands of unvetted Afghans,” said Rep. Tom Tiffany in a statement. “I introduced the GAZA Act to protect America’s national security.”

Experts have warned that the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip could create more than a million new Palestinian refugees.

According to the New York Times, citing the 2020 census, more than 170,000 people in the United States identified as having Palestinian heritage. However, many within the Palestinian community believe this number is a significant undercount as some may consider themselves Arab.

The largest concentrations of Palestinians in the United States are in Chicago, Detroit, and Los Angeles. The largest Palestinian-American population by state is in Illinois, with 17,261 individuals.

Last week, Rep. Ogles said, “Our border is wide open! The enemy is already here!! We must begin MASS DEPORTATIONS immediately and secure our Nation!!! NO SANCTUARY!! NO AMNESTY!!!”

The bill comes at a time when the United States faces multiple security challenges, both at home and abroad. Some Palestinians celebrated the 9/11 attacks against the United States, and the Palestinian territory has been under the control of Hamas—a U.S.-designated terrorist organization—since 2006.

Far-left lawmakers, such as New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, have already begun advocating for the United States to accept refugees from Gaza.

“The international community, as well as the United States, should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas,” Bowman told reporters.

Of course, these people are surrounded by Arab countries, but none of them are taking them in. Why should America?

In case Bowman and the rest haven’t noticed, we’re already dealing with a crisis caused by their open-border policies.

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) have also announced their opposition to efforts aimed at resettling Palestinians in the United States.