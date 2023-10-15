House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Says GOP RINOs Are Working Deal with Democrats to Stop Jordan – Concede Power Back to Democrats

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) joined Meet the Press this morning to discuss the ongoing battle for the next Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

on Friday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) won the GOP nomination for Speaker. Jordan is wildly popular with grassroots conservatives and numerous conservative groups. Several Kevin McCarthy supporters were outraged that the grassroots would challenged the entrenched Republican establishment and remove the former Speaker from office.

On Sunday Jeffries, one of the least impressive political leaders in recent history, told Meet the Press that a handful of RINOs are working with Democrats to sabotage Jim Jordan’s vote in the House.

Kristen Welker: We heard you talking about a bipartisan solution to resolving this stalemate in the House. Are you actually having conversations behind the scenes with your Republican counterparts about trying to create a bipartisan solution, a governing coalition? Hakeem Jeffries: There are informal conversations that have been underway. When we get back to Washington tomorrow, it’s important to begin to formalize those discussions. From the very beginning of this Congress, House Democrats have made clear that we want to continue to put people over politics and to fight for things like lower costs, better paying jobs, safer communities, and to build an economy that works from the middle out and the bottom up.

If this happens it will be the end of the Republican party.

The conservative base of the party have put up with neglect and abuse from lawmakers for years. If the elites nix Jim Jordan’s vote for Speaker – that will confirm the party’s disgust for its conservative voting base.

Via Trending Politics.