Horror: Ten Members from Same Jewish Family Including Three Children Taken Hostage by Hamas During Deadly Raid

Ten members of the same Jewish family are missing following the Hamas raid and slaughter in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

One Jewish family in southern Israel is missing ten members including three children after the deadly Hamas raid into the country on Saturday, October 7th.

When Israeli armed forces arrived at Kibbutz Be’eri ten members of the family were missing and the community had all burned down.

Hamas killers torched several homes at the kibbutz to flush the Jews out so they could gun them down in cold blood.

The international community is slow to call this historic attack on civilians a war crime.

A rescue worker who is recovering bodies at the kibbutz says 80% of the Jews who were killed show signs of torture.

This traumatized young Jewish woman described her nightmare after surviving the Be’eri massacre.

Via The Times of Israel.

Ten members of the same family, including three children aged three to 12, are believed to have been kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri near the Gaza border on Saturday and to be in the hands of the terror group Hamas.

Shaked Haran, a lawyer for the not-for-profit Lobby99, which champions public causes, grew up on the kibbutz but recently moved with her husband and two children to the southern city of Beersheba, and so was spared.

Her brother Yuval and his wife Anna Lee are also residents of the kibbutz but were away at an event on Saturday morning.

The rest of the family was not so lucky — her parents, her sister, her sister’s husband, their two children, Yahel, 3, and Naveh, 8, an aunt and uncle and the uncle’s carer, were all at Be’eri when it was stormed by terrorists and are now gone. Another aunt and her daughter, Noam, 12, are also missing.

On Saturday morning, after a massive rocket attack on the kibbutz, dozens of Hamas terrorists entered through the main gate, shot the security guards there and went from house to house, murdering residents, blowing up the doors of safe rooms to shoot those inside and setting houses on fire.

The Hamas animals executed the Jews in their homes.

