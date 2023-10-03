Here We Go: Marc Elias and National Democrats Sue Wisconsin to Block Absentee Voter Witness Requirements – Anything to Steal an Election!

National Democrats led by far left attorney Marc Elias are suing the state of Wisconsin to block absentee voter witness requirements.

Elias and Democrats want to rid US elections of rules and procedures that prevent Democrats from cheating and stealing votes. This is their latest action.

The current Wisconsin law requires a witness sign and address an absentee ballot envelope. This makes it harder for Democrats to cheat. Of course, Democrats want this eliminated.

When liberal Democrats like Elias can’t legislate their radical agenda to foist upon all Americans, they simply file lawsuits with friendly circuit courts in hopes of accomplishing their radical agenda.

The Republican Party remains absent and silent from this latest move by Elias and the Democrats. We have grown accustomed to that.

The AP reported:

A national Democratic law firm on Monday challenged Wisconsin’s witness requirements for absentee voting, arguing that the state is violating the federal Voting Rights Act by demanding a witness signature on ballot envelopes. Elias Law Group, representing four Wisconsin voters, called the requirement a “burden” to voters in the lawsuit, which they filed in federal court against the Wisconsin Elections Commission and other elections officials. State law requires clerks to reject absentee ballots that are missing a witness’ address or signature. A Wisconsin judge ruled last year that elections officials cannot correct or fill in missing information on witness certifications, a practice known as ballot curing. The Voting Rights Act prohibits states from requiring a voter to “prove his qualifications by the voucher of registered voters or members of any other class.” The elections commission did not immediately respond to an email on Monday seeking comment and asking how many ballots have been rejected over missing witness information in recent elections.

