Hamas Says U.N. Must Protect Gaza Civilians from its Deadly War Dangers

Demands that miles of its tunnels are to protect terrorists alone

An official for the Hamas terrorist organization, which just weeks ago launched a war against Israel by invading and committing atrocities that left some 1,400 innocent Israeli civilians dead, now says it is the responsibility of the United Nations to protect its own civilians from Israel’s military response.

Israel has, in fact, launched a series of air strikes on known Hamas operations in Gaza since the Hamas terror attack, in which militants drugged themselves and carried instructions to commit atrocities, such as burning whole families alive and beheading babies.

