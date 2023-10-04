HAHA! Hakeem Jeffries Staffers Cleaned Out Pelosi’s Office, Hauled Away Her Belongings in Bags As Room Was Re-Keyed



Pelosi’s office being cleaned out Tuesday night: Photo: Politico

This just keeps getting better!

Acting Speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry ordered Nancy Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway office by Wednesday.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC) was appointed as Acting Speaker after McCarthy was ousted.

McCarthy chose McHenry as Speaker Pro Tempore earlier this year and he now has all the powers of a House Speaker.



Patrick McHenry

McHenry ordered Pelosi to “immediately” vacate her private Capitol office and since she was in California attending the late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s funeral, Hakeem Jeffries staffers were forced to clean out her office.

How come McCarthy never made a move like this?

“Sadly, because I am in California to mourn the loss of and pay tribute to my dear friend Dianne Feinstein, I am unable to retrieve my belongings at this time,” she said.

Jeffries staffers tossed Pelosi’s belongings in bags and hauled them away as the room was re-keyed.

“Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed,” wrote a top GOP aide, according to Politico.

Ruthless!

Pelosi lashed out at McHenry in a statement.

“With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol,” Pelosi said.

“This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition. As Speaker, I gave former Speaker Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished,” Pelosi whined.