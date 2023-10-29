Gun Sales Spike 200% in Maine After Tragic Mass Shooting

Gun sales in Lewiston, Maine and the surrounding area spiked over 200% after a deadly mass shooting claimed the lives of 18 people and wounded over a dozen more.

Despite a shelter-in-place order being put in place in Lewiston, Maine, local gun shop owners were urged to open up their doors by community members who pleaded with them to open up shop.

According to Fox Business, Ryan Gagnon, who is a co-owner of 3 Cousins Firearms in Lewiston, reported, “Our sales were up, I would say, over 200% compared to a typical Friday.”

Another gun shop owner, Tony Lewis, shared that he did more business after the mass shooting than he did the entire month.

Lewis then explained the reason why residents of Maine were flocking to buy guns and it was because “People are scared.. So they want to make sure they can protect themselves.”

Pew Research reported in 2022 that 47% of residents in Maine are gun owners.

Residents in Lewiston, Maine and in the area nearby were able to breathe a sigh of relief after authorities found accused mass shooter Robert Card dead in a trailer parked in a Recycling Center’s overflow parking lot.

