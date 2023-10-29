GOP Rep. Byron Donalds Says New Evidence Showing Payments Made on Behalf of Joe Biden to Surface (VIDEO)

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo to discuss Joe Biden’s criminal money laundering operation and the FBI’s role in covering for the Biden Crime Family.

Last Wednesday, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed that the FBI received ‘criminal information’ from over 40 confidential human sources on Joe, Hunter, and James Biden – dating back to Joe Biden’s time as Vice President.

According to Grassley’s letter which was obtained by Fox News, the task force in the Washington Field Office shut down the reporting from the sources which eventually halted investigative activity.

“Based on the information provided to my office over a period of years by multiple credible whistleblowers, there appears to be an effort within the Justice Department and FBI to shut down investigative activity relating to the Biden family,” Grassley wrote in a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Such decisions point to significant political bias infecting the decision-making of not only the Attorney General and FBI Director, but also line agents and prosecutors.”

Grassley wrote: “Our Republic cannot survive such a political infection and you have an obligation to this country to clear the air.”

Donalds discussed Grassley’s letter and the $200,000 check Jim Biden wrote to his brother Joe Biden.

The House Oversight Committee has no IRS records or loan documents confirming the $200,000 check Jim Biden wrote to his brother Joe Biden in 2018 was a ‘loan repayment.’

A couple of weeks ago, Comer uncovered a $200,000 direct payment to Joe Biden.

In 2018, Jim Biden received $600,000 in ‘loans’ from Americore Health LLC, a failing/bankrupt rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy documents, Jim Biden received the loans “based upon representations that his last name Biden could open doors and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore Health LLC wired a $200,000 payment to Jim and Sara Biden’s personal bank account. On that very same day, Jim Biden then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy.”

Jim Biden defrauded Americore with false claims he could save the company with the Biden name – and Joe Biden benefited from the fraud.

Congressman Donalds said Oversight Committee is actively finding new evidence of Biden corruption every day.

“Now we’re starting to see the transactions that went to Joe Biden – money actually going into his hands,” Rep. Donalds told Maria Bartiromo. “One of the things that I believe we’re gonna uncover is that there were payments made on behalf of Joe Biden where they didn’t give the money to him, but the money was spent on his behalf.”

WATCH: