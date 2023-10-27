GOP Congressman Proposes Amendment to Slash Top Biden Official’s Salary to $1 (VIDEO)

Republican Congressman Ralph Norman (R-SC) took to the floor of the House of Representatives to propose an amendment that would cut the salary of Jennifer Granholm, the Secretary of the Department of Energy, to just $1.

His proposal received vocal support from fellow Republican Rep. John James (R-MI), as both lawmakers laid out their grievances against Granholm. The two lawmakers cited failures, conflicts of interest, and mishandling of energy policy as reasons for the proposed punitive action.

Citing Granholm’s past as a board member of a company in South Carolina, for which she had also sought taxpayer funds, Rep. Norman indicated that the only way to deal with underperforming bureaucrats was to hit them where it hurts: their paychecks.

“The job that she has done is far below standard by any measure. She testified and promoted a company in Greenville, my state, not in my district, that she was a former board member on and requested funds from the American taxpayer. And I’ve learned now with bureaucrats who make wrong decisions, the only way you deal with them is to cut the salary. And I would recommend that her salary be cut to a dollar,” Rep Norman said.

Taking the floor after Rep. Norman, Rep. John James extended his full support for the amendment. James took the American people on a journey through Granholm’s prior tenure as the Governor of Michigan, referring to it as Michigan’s “lost decade.” He highlighted the economic distress and policy failures she allegedly presided over, portraying her current role as an extension of her past inadequacies.

The case against Secretary Granholm, as laid out by the supporting Republicans, consists of several major points:

Conflict of Interest: Granholm was accused of using her office to promote a company where she previously served on the board. This raises questions about the ethical boundaries between public service and private interests. Failure to Secure Energy Independence: Rep. James argued that instead of securing American energy independence, Granholm is actually depleting it. He pointed out the sale of strategic petroleum reserves as one example. Poor Track Record: Drawing from her time as Governor of Michigan, James labeled her policy history as one of failure, suggesting that this past performance has been a reliable indicator of her current actions. Lack of Accountability: Both Rep. Norman and Rep. James emphasized that reducing Granholm’s salary is an exercise in accountability, which they see as lacking in the current regime.

James argues that this isn’t simply an act of political theater but a direct attempt to bring accountability into the government. He believes that a salary cut would serve as a warning shot to other officials that subpar performance and ethical violations will not be tolerated. In addition, he argues that this is precisely the role that Congress should play as a check on the Executive Branch.

WATCH: