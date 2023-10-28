George W. Bush Throws Out Awful First Pitch at World Series (VIDEO)

Former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.

Bush took the hill in front of a massive crowd at Globe Life Stadium, home of the Texas Rangers, as they faced the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As Bush took the mound, the crowd, mostly made up of Rangers fans, started to cheer as he threw the ball to legendary hall-of-fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez.

Bush, who is now 77, didn’t put enough mustard on the ball and it fell way short of Rodriguez’s glove.

WATCH:

Former President George W. Bush throws out the ceremonial first pitch at Game 1 of the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/mNgGNsw7dv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2023

Per USA Today:

Twenty-two years after throwing out the first pitch at a World Series game in an emotionally charged appearance in post-9/11 New York, former President George W. Bush repeated the feat on far more familiar grounds. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday night at Globe Life Field, just across the street from the stadium that rose as he served as managing general partner of the Texas Rangers from 1989-94, before the Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks played Game 1 of the 2023 Series. Bush, 77, stepped down as Rangers owner before running for governor of Texas in 1994; he eventually sold his stake in the club before running for president in 2000.

Users on X were quite concerned about Bush getting the nod to throw out the first pitch and immediately pointed out that Bush threw out the first pitch in Game 3 of the 2001 World Series shortly after 9/11.

LOOK:

They’re telling you what’s going on. Bringing back post 9/11 warfare & trying to make it nostalgic. https://t.co/9R9bORUNrd — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) October 28, 2023

Donald Trump Jr. also wrote, “Trying to create nostalgia to enter yet another endless war is not the way!!!! See through the projection and never fall for their crap again. No more $$$ No more wars!!!! ENOUGH”

Trying to create nostalgia to enter yet another endless war is not the way!!!! See through the projection and never fall for their crap again. No more $$$ No more wars!!!! ENOUGH https://t.co/ZSqA8gVl7f — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 28, 2023

Age has seemed to catch up with Bush because in 2001, he threw a perfect strike right down the middle.

WATCH: