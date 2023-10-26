Former US Attorney Says Biden Ukraine Bribery Allegation Credible Enough to Merit Further Investigation, But FBI Stonewalled His Probe

A former US Attorney told the House Judiciary Committee that the Biden Ukraine bribery allegations were credible and warranted further investigation but the FBI and US Attorney’s Office in Delaware stonewalled his probe.

Former prosecutor Scott Brady, a Trump-appointed US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, said the FBI also kept the existence of the Hunter Biden laptop from his investigation in 2020.

The FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop in 2019 before the Democrats impeached Trump over his phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Brady told the House Judiciary Committee that his office found very credible evidence during its early probe of Hunter Biden’s work with Burisma Holdings and Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky. They made criminal referrals to three different US Attorney’s offices in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Delaware, but his office was resisted at every turn.

“It was a challenging working relationship,” Scott Brady said of the FBI in his testimony to the House Judiciary that was reviewed by Just the News. “I think there was reluctance on the part of the FBI to really do any tasking related to our assignment from DAG Rosen and looking into allegations of Ukrainian corruption broadly and then specifically anything that intersected with Hunter Biden and his role in Burisma. It was very challenging.”

The FBI also hid the fact that they were even aware of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Excerpt from Just the News:

In bombshell testimony, the federal prosecutor who initially probed the Biden family’s dealings in Ukraine told Congress his team had corroborated enough of an FBI informant’s claim of an alleged bribery scheme involving Joe Biden to merit further investigation but he encountered unprecedented foot-dragging and “reluctance” inside both the FBI and the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office that took over the case, Just the News has learned. Former Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Scott Brady revealed to the House Judiciary Committee that his team found enough credible evidence in its initial review of Hunter Biden’s dealings with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings and possible corruption by Joe Biden to refer criminal matters to three separate U.S. Attorney’s offices in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Delaware for further investigation. Brady was critical of the FBI, noting the bureau never told his office it had Hunter Biden’s laptop and had corroborated its contents even as DOJ prosecutors investigated the Ukraine allegations. “I would have thought that would be something, especially as has been publicly reported, there’s information relating to Hunter Biden’s activities on the board of Burisma in Ukraine, that might have been helpful in our assessment of the information that we were receiving about him. I would have expected that be shared,” he said.

On Wednesday, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed that the FBI received ‘criminal information’ from over 40 confidential human sources on Joe, Hunter, and James Biden – dating back to Joe Biden’s time as Vice President.

According to Grassley’s letter which was obtained by Fox News, the task force in the Washington Field Office shut down the reporting from the sources which eventually halted investigative activity.

“Based on the information provided to my office over a period of years by multiple credible whistleblowers, there appears to be an effort within the Justice Department and FBI to shut down investigative activity relating to the Biden family,” Grassley wrote in a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Such decisions point to significant political bias infecting the decision-making of not only the Attorney General and FBI Director, but also line agents and prosecutors.”

Grassley wrote: “Our Republic cannot survive such a political infection and you have an obligation to this country to clear the air.”

Over the summer Grassley released an FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

The FD-1023 form alleged then-Vice President Joe Biden FORCED Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch, to pay himself and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million.

According to the document, Biden’s bribery arrangement was described as “poluchili,” which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay.”

Also, according to the document, Zlochevsky claims to have text messages and recordings that show he was FORCED to pay the Bidens to ensure Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired.



Viktor Shokin

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.

I “said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.