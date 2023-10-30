Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal Says He Expects Trump to be Jailed for Violating Gag Order (VIDEO)

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said that he expects former President Donald Trump to be jailed for violating the gag order imposed on him by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Katyal made his alarming prediction during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Inside” on Sunday.

Under the gag order in the federal “election interference” case, which was put back in place on Sunday, Judge Chutkan prohibits Trump from making statements about “potential witnesses” or “disparaging comments” about the prosecutors and court staff.

Trump is also under a gag order in New York for his civil fraud case, which he has been fined $10,000 for violating.

Discussing the matter, Katyal said, “There are two different gag orders. One, Trump has already violated, the one in New York state, in which he has been now fined twice. And then there’s a swarm that you’re talking about the federal level with Jack Smith. And that one has been put on pause.”

“I think Donald Trump has made the best case of anyone,” Katyal said. “He is witnessing for why you need the gag order in effect. Because the moment that gag order was put on pause, he started developing and attacking people left and right.”

“So I think that there is no doubt in my mind that there will be a gag order imposed on Donald Trump,” he continued. “And there also is no doubt in my mind that he is going to violate it repeatedly. Repeatedly to the point where a judge is going to have to confront the ultimate question: ‘are we going to put the former president in jail?’ And I think there is only one answer to that.”

“What is your answer?” host Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s former press secretary, asked.

“Which is you have to,” he replied. “If he continues this behavior, no other litigant in this country would ever be able to do what he is doing. Judges, I don’t care what your politics are, the one thing you understand when you put out that robe is that it is about the legitimacy of the court and about the judicial process.”