FIREWORKS! New York Post Reporter Steven Nelson RIPS Into Karine Jean-Pierre When She AGAIN Refuses to Call on Him (VIDEO)

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson, one of the few real reporters in the White House press pool who actually asks tough questions, ripped into Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday.

Karine Jean-Pierre has been avoiding Steve Nelson because he has been asking questions about Joe Biden’s international influence peddling scheme.

She refused to call on Steven Nelson again on Tuesday.

“It’s anti-democratic to refuse questions from one of our country’s four largest newspapers, Karine!” New York Post reporter Steve Nelson shouted as Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of the press briefing room.

WATCH:

.@NYPost's @StevenNelson10 RIPS into KJP when she again refuses to call on him: "It's anti-democratic to refuse questions from one of our country's four largest newspapers, Karine!" pic.twitter.com/2phKAqcquk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 31, 2023

Earlier this month Steven Nelson slammed Karine Jean-Pierre for refusing to call on him.

“You haven’t called on me in two seasons, Karine,” Steven Nelson said.

“I’m not calling on you today,” KJP retorted.

“You should be ashamed of that! That shows disrespect to a free and independent media! It’s blacklisting the largest and most widely read newspapers, Karine,” Steven Nelson shouted at Karine Jean-Pierre. “That shows contempt for a free an independent press.”

Karine Jean-Pierre called on another reporter and completely ignored Steven Nelson.

Steven Nelson is on Joe Biden’s hit list because he asks real questions.

In June Joe Biden snapped at Steven Nelson for asking about his Ukraine-bribery scheme.

“Why did the Ukraine/FBI informant file refer to you as the ‘big guy?’” Steven Nelson asked Biden.

Biden snapped at the reporter.

“Why did you ask such a dumb question?”

WATCH:

Reporter: "Why did the Ukraine/FBI informant file refer to you as the 'big guy?'" Biden: "Why'd you ask such a dumb question?" pic.twitter.com/KLhHh4DAjb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 15, 2023

Steven Nelson also surprised Joe Biden when he asked about the Ukraine-bribery scheme and audio recordings of him and his son Hunter.

Senator Grassley previously revealed the Ukrainian foreign national in the Biden-Burisma bribe scheme has 17 audio recordings of Joe and Hunter Biden he kept as an “insurance policy.”

“According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got into a tight spot.

“The 1023 also indicates that then Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma hiring Hunter Biden.”

“Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?” Steven Nelson asked Biden in June.

Joe Biden stopped dead in his tracks, turned around, looked at the reporter and laughed before shuffling away.

WATCH:

President Biden turned and grinned — without saying a word — tonight when I asked about @ChuckGrassley saying alleged Ukrainian bribe-giver claims to have tapes https://t.co/R2mhPKUt3Y pic.twitter.com/Z8JI7pENzq — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 13, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre is purposely refusing to call on Steven Nelson because he is exposing Biden’s crimes.