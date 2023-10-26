FIGHTING BACK: Kari Lake Files Bar Complaint Against Liberal Perkins Coie Attorney Representing Katie Hobbs in Election Lawsuit for “Unlawful and Unethical Attempt to Intimidate” – COMPLAINT INCLUDED

Kari Lake on Tuesday filed a formal complaint to the Arizona State Bar Association, charging the attorney representing Katie Hobbs in her stolen election coverup for DNC law firm Perkins Coie firm with violations of knowingly misrepresenting facts and making false statements on behalf of her client.

Lake alleges that Hobbs attorney Alexis Danneman violated Ethical Rule 4.1, which states, “In the course of representing a client a lawyer shall not knowingly…make a false statement of material fact or law to a third person….” Lake also warned the Arizona Bar Association that they must stop treating Democrat attorneys with kid gloves and hold Danneman accountable. This would make sense in a fair justice system.

This comes after Danneman sent a letter to Lake, claiming that her candidacy for the US Senate may violate the resign-to-run law and prohibition against running for multiple offices while asking Lake to withdraw her lawsuit against the stolen 2022 election.

Lake recently announced her bid for Arizona’s US Senate seat in 2024, telling The Gateway Pundit she will continue fighting her lawsuit to overturn the rigged election for Governor.

Kari Lake labeled the dishonest letter as “nothing more than a legal shakedown tactic” in a statement released Tuesday announcing her complaint. This is how conservatives need to fight back against the leftwing justice system and the Bar Association. Lake will never back down to these thugs.

This comes as conservative attorneys nationwide face scrutiny and disbarment for exercising their First Amendment right and speaking out against rigged elections in America. As The Gateway Pundit reported, leftwing prosecutors and Bar Associations across the nation are targeting prominent conservative lawyers, including Rudy Guliani, John Eastman, and other attorneys, for their efforts to challenge the stolen 2020 Election.

Attorneys fighting challenging the stolen 2022 Election in Arizona–WHERE 60% OF VOTING MACHINES FAILED REPUBLICAN VOTERS–on behalf of Kari Lake, Mark Finchem, and Abe Hamadeh have also faced the weaponization of court sanctions by Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County’s attorneys to discourage election-related lawsuits.

The Arizona Swamp has even attempted to scare Lake out of fighting her election earlier this year by threatening felony charges against Lake for exposing the fraudulent signatures on mail-in ballots that Maricopa County counted without verifying.

Lake’s complaint notes that Perkins Coie “also represents the Democrat National Committee, the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee.”

Lake released the following statement on Tuesday after filing her complaint:

The laws cited and misrepresented by Hobbs’ attorney have no applicability to Kari Lake’s bid for Senate and her ongoing election contest lawsuit, as Lake gracefully outlined in her complaint. The desperate attempt to make it appear that Lake’s candidacy for Senate violates the law cites Arizona Revised Statutes 38-296 and 38- 296.01, laws that limit the eligibility of candidates who are incumbent of a salaried elected office or running for multiple offices. If these apply to Kari Lake, then by Danneman’s own admission, Kari Lake won the 2022 election and is the rightful Governor.

Read the full complaint below:

Kari Lake’s Bar Complaint against Perkins Coie attorney by Jordan Conradson on Scribd