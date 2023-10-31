Far Left anti-Israel Protesters Interrupt and Shut Down Tony Blinken’s Testimony in Senate Appropriations Hearing – No Mass Arrests, No Transfer to the Gulag, No indictments with 1512 Charges

Far-left Israel-hating protesters interrupted and shut down the Senate Appropriations Hearing on Tuesday.

The screaming radicals demanded Blinken and the Biden regime support a ceasefire plan in Gaza.

Protestors have interrupted Blinken's testimony in the Senate Appropriations hearing calling for a 'ceasefire' pic.twitter.com/QRjU6YzLoQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 31, 2023

They screamed, “You’re the terrorist!”

During Antony Blinken's speech on Israel's adherence to the laws of war, a woman interrupts, 'You're the terrorist' This comes on the same day as a tragic incident in Gaza's Jabaliya refugee camp where hundreds of civilians lost their lives….. pic.twitter.com/6hRAHMf1SZ — Richard (@ricwe123) October 31, 2023

More screaming.

"CEASEFIRE NOW" Karen gets dragged out of senate committee hearing where Secretary Blinken is testifying. pic.twitter.com/0LXVhivTWm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 31, 2023

Code Pink communists painted their hands red. They oppose Israel every chance they get.

BLINKEN & AUSTIN HAVE BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS! This morning in the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing where @SecDef & @SecBlinken were asking for more money to fund Israel's genocide of Palestine: pic.twitter.com/KU8ly1m2Q4 — CODEPINK (@codepink) October 31, 2023

The red on their hands represents the blood of Hamas and Gazans who were not allowed to leave the area.

The red on their hands DOES NOT represent the Jewish blood from the Oct. 7 massacre.

The far left protesters were dragged from the room. They will be released within hours.

They will not be faced with 1512 charges. They will not be held in the DC Gulag for three years without trial.

There will not be 1,200 arrests, indictments and kangaroo courts waiting for them.

J6 defendant Philip Anderson weighed in.

Philip: Will they be charged with the 1512 obstruction of congress charge? I didn’t even make it inside the Capitol building and I got charged with it. These people went all the way into the proceeding and stopped it.