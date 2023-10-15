EXCLUSIVE: TRULY BARBARIC – Hamas Guns Down Innocent Israeli Fleeing Terrorists During Sabbath Attack – Then Use His Corpse as Target Practice

It’s been over a week now since Hamas killers fired off 5,000 missiles, stormed across the Gaza border with Israel, slaughtered over 1,300 Israelis, kidnapped another 120 innocent civilians and took them hostage, targeted schools and the Nova music festival.

Over 260 kids and young adults were slaughtered at the music festival alone. At least 40 were taken captive.

Hamas demons then targeted several Jewish communities in the area near the Gaza border and murdered entire families. They burned down homes until the civilians ran out in horror where they were gunned down by the terrorists.

Hamas lobbed grenades into bomb shelters and blew up young adults who were attending a dance party.

It’s been over a week now and Hamas released a new video on one of their platforms.

In this video a terrified Jewish man is seen running down the street of his kibbutz. He is shot dead by the terrorists and falls to the ground.

As the video continues Hamas terrorists walk up and shoot the Jews lying on the ground by their white car.

Then as the video continues the terrorists then use his corpse as target practice.

This is truly hideous and evil.

Hamas posted this scene on Saturday morning at 9:08 AM – more than a week after the launch of the attack on innocent civilians and a music festival.

Caption from the Hamas post: New scenes published by Al-Abri from the resistance’s storming of the occupied territories