EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Matt Gaetz Puts WOKE Military Policies on DEATH WATCH | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories over the weekend in under 10 minutes.

“The Gateway Pundit obtained an exclusive letter from Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL 1st District) to the Secretary of the Air Force expressing serious concerns over the Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan for 2023.

Also, President Trump used his Constitutional right to Free Speech on Friday to go off on the crooked Judge Arthur Engoron, New York State Attorney General Letitia James for continuing this lawfare suit against President Trump and his family after the star witness testified this week that there is zero evidence that President Trump misrepresented the value of his assets to gain business loans for his company.

“Friends” star Matthew Perry died on Saturday of an apparent ‘drowning’ at his home in Los Angeles. He was 54. [We discuss the last photo he posted to Instagram, which gives an ominous foretelling of his impending death].

Weirdly enough, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) plowed over a child during a basketball game in Communist China then bizarrely spanked the kid as he tried to recover from the fall.

Las Vegas, Nevada – A 29-year-old Nevada man who was sexually abused by an evil p*dophile as a child knocked out his tormentor after a so-called “judge” gave the sick man a sentence which included no jail time.”

