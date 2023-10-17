EXCLUSIVE: National Guard Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson Dismisses Leaked Email Claiming Enlisted Troops are Anti-Semitic and Don’t Want to Risk Lives for Israel

A cyber group linked to the Iranian Resistance Front, a pro-regime group, allegedly obtained a crucial email exchange between General Daniel R. Hokanson, the head of the U.S. National Guard Bureau, and a high-ranking officer within the organization.

The email published by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency claimed a growing reluctance among American troops to put their lives on the line for Israel. The leak also showed that General Hokanson blames former President Donald Trump for worsening the situation.

The alleged email, dated October 13 2023, – just last week! – was obtained from one of the internal messaging systems of the US National Guard.

In the email, General Hokanson accused the troops of being anti-Semitic for openly stating they don’t want to sacrifice their lives for Israel. He added that Trump’s criticism of Netanyahu on Wednesday would only make matters worse.

In the alleged email, Hokanson believed that the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) was unprepared for the sudden escalation in the region and lacked the necessary resources to back Israel should the situation spiral into a broader conflict.

He added that if Hezbollah or other regional actors were to join the conflict, Israel would be unable to defend itself.

The leaked email is a huge blow to the American military and intelligence community!

The alleged email read as follows:

I want to set up a meeting to discuss something concerning I’m hearing from Tony. Apparently, there is growing anti-Semitism among the enlisted troops who are openly stating they’re against Israel and not willing to put their lives on the line for them. With Trump’s remarks against Netanyahu on Wednesday, this problem is only going to get worse. We need to come up with a strategy to deal with this and rally the troops in support of Israel against HAMAS. I think it best we try to get ahead of this, as Tony believes it is becoming an issue. When I spoke to Ori shortly after the attack, he expressed concerns about the Republicans in Congress and if they would hinder full support from the U.S. I tried to assuage his concerns but he’s not wrong. CENTCOM told me Tuberville’s hold is having a major impact on their operations. CENTCOM has limited forces and was not expecting a hot war to break out in the region. This, combined with the lack of confirmed leadership positions, means CENTCOM will not be able to support Israel should this turn into a multi-front war if Hezbollah enters the fray. To be honest, if Hezbollah or other players enter the war, Israel won’t be able to defend themselves either. Let’s pray that doesn’t happen.

Tasnim News Agency is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran. The nature of the source raises questions about the credibility and motive behind the leak.

In a statement, the National Guard Bureau said the email circulating online is “false.”

“An email circulating with Gen. Daniel Hokanson’s name that supposedly calls into question US commitment to Israel is categorically false. He did not write it. He did not send it,” the National Guard Bureau said in a statement.

This would not be the first time a Biden administration official leaked documents to the Iranian regime.

House Republicans recently claim the former US. Special Envoy to Iran Robert Malley, “may have had a compromising tie to the Iranian regime.”

Robert Malley, a deranged Trump hater, has already been suspended from his position with the Biden regime. The FBI is investigating him and whether or not he mishandled classified information.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) told FOX News that Malley’s security violations were so serious that he was suspended without pay, and his security clearances were suspended as well.

Malley is suspected of sharing classified US information with Iran.