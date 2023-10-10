EXCLUSIVE: “I Am Happy to Come on His Show and Perform LIVE” – Lara Trump Responds to Stephen Colbert’s Nasty Rant and Lies About Auto Tune, Leftist Trolls Manipulate HIT SONG to Make Her Sound Off-Key (VIDEO)

Lara Trump on Sunday responded to critics of her vocals in her newly released smash hit Tom Petty cover, including unfunny political hack Stephen Colbert, and said she is “happy to come on” The Late Show and “perform live” to disprove his lies about her vocals.

Lara called Colbert’s false accusation that she auto-tuned her vocals “a slanderous attack rooted in his own political hatred.” The song was not auto-tuned. However, leftist trolls did manipulate a clip of Lara Trump singing, likely for malicious purposes. Colbert, who is such a loser, unpleasantly labeled Lara a “Kirkland-brand Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Colbert also lied claiming, “The song wasn’t an immediate hit.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Lara Trump’s cover of Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ with First Class Records is topping the charts, despite massive censorship and negative media coverage, peaking at number two on iTunes’ country chart and number four on Amazon’s new country chart. The song is also confirmed to debut on up to three Billboard music charts this week!

First Class Records President LJ Fino shared an article last week from AP, fact-checking the “haters and losers,” who “will stop at nothing to make @LaraLeaTrump [and] her family look bad.” Fino also confirmed that the song released on September 29 has organic vocals made with “ZERO AUTO TUNE OR MELODYNE.”

Can you believe this? Absolutely insane. The “haters and losers” will stop at nothing to make @LaraLeaTrump & her family look bad. Let me set the record straight: THERE IS ZERO AUTO TUNE OR MELODYNE USED ON LARA’S RECORDING. CASE CLOSED 👨‍⚖️ @edhenryhttps://t.co/cl9uhnbGeA — LJ Fino (@LjFino) October 7, 2023

For the first time in a long time, the AP has done a real fact check, reporting:

CLAIM: Video shows Lara Trump singing an off-key cover of “I Won’t Back Down” during an appearance on Sky News Australia. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Altered video. The clip’s audio was edited to make it appear as if Trump was singing very off-key. The original footage published on the news network’s YouTube channel shows Trump’s actual vocals, and the user who posted the manipulated version on social media subsequently acknowledged he had changed it with audio-editing software. THE FACTS: Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law recently released a cover of late rock musician Tom Petty’s 1989 song “I Won’t Back Down” and was asked to sing a few bars in an appearance last week on Sky News Australia.

Watch the real video of Lara Trump singing with no preparation on live television from Sky News Australia here.

In other news, it doesn’t appear that Stephen Colbert and Paramount Studios are following the law with their dishonest attacks on Lara Trump’s cover song.

While attacking Trump on The Late Show, Colbert used the recording of her song without permission from Trump or the label. It appears that Colbert, CBS Network, and its parent company, Paramount, may have violated the law by using the song without permission. In an email to producers and legal counsel, Fino invited Colbert to invite Lara Trump on his show to sing live in front of his studio audience!

First Class Records President LJ Fino told The Gateway Pundit, “This is a classic Hollywood liberal move. As we released this hit song, all we heard from ‘trump hating’ individuals were complaints about not following the law by recording a cover song, when in fact, we hold a cover license granting us the rights to do so.”

“For a late-night television host who incessantly discusses the topic of following the rule of law, it saddens me that Paramount and Stephen Colbert chose not to follow the law by airing our recording on his show without permission,” Fino added.

Lara Trump told The Gateway Pundit, “If Stephen Colbert thinks I used auto-tune, I am happy to come on his show and perform live. It is a slanderous attack rooted in his own political hatred.”

Colbert’s only funny joke was when he quipped, “her singing has been legally designated as domestic terrorism,” which could be perceived as a jab at the DOJ’s targeting of conservatives. As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, with the 2024 election season and election interference by the left heating up, the FBI has created a new terrorism category to include Trump supporters speaking out against rigged elections! This, along with President Trump’s numerous speech crime indictments and politically motivated lawsuits by Marxist prosecutors, gives Colbert’s joke some sense.

Watch the ridiculous skit below via Huff Post:

Listen to the full song below: