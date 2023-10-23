EXCLUSIVE: Corrupt Judge Is Abusing Jan 6 Defendant Kim Sorgente in Case Where Gang Banger Accuser Is a Fugitive

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

The corrupt judge who is abusing Jan 6 defendant Kim Sorgente in court, Judge Michael Murray, also oversees the case of the gang-related accuser, who is a fugitive. Why has this case not been thrown out?

The justice department across the country has a very serious issue in that it targets good Americans and allows criminals to roam the streets free of any accountability for their crimes. This is outrageous.

In 2022, Judge Michael Murray was investigated on allegations of prosecutorial abuse, which was eventually dismissed in December of that year. California’s judicial watchdog agency dismissed the disciplinary proceedings against Murray.

Judge Michael Murray’s wife is with the FBI.

This was not good for Kim Sorgente.

Kim Sorgente was arrested for charges of using a deadly weapon in an altercation with a known gang member. Sorgente defended himself against an attacker with his bullhorn and was arrested for defending himself.

Sorgente also was at the US Capitol on Jan 6. He witnessed Rosanne Boyland’s death. Because of this, he was charged for committing crimes at the Capitol. Sorgente was on his knees begging and crying, urging the Capitol police to stop killing Ms. Boyland but they didn’t listen. The police cam of Sorgente’s pleas has never been released. Sorgente shared his horrific story related to the death of Rosanne Boyland at the Capitol on Jan 6 below:

After Jan 6, Sorgente was arrested in California for assaulting a man with a bullhorn at an event before Jan 6 in California. The allegation ignored the fact that Sorgente was acting in self-defense.

On December 6, 2020, Sorgente was with a number of protesters in Orange County protesting the COVID lockdowns. This was a peaceful event until the end. Once those attending began to leave, some individuals showed up, at least one from a known gang.

The gang member, identified as Trinidad Fernando Molina, was using brass knuckles and he assaulted Sorgente. In defense, Sorgente used his bullhorn to protect himself.

Here is a better picture of Molina with his brass knuckles on as he assaulted Sorgente.

At least one woman protester later shared that she had been hit by who she believes to be Molina at that same time. She was hit in the back and was in severe pain. Here is a video of the event.

Molina happens to be the same person who accused Sorgente of attacking him. Molina, the star witness in the case, has multiple cases in progress.

Many of these cases were for incidents preceding the encounter with Sorgente on December 6, 2020. Molina reportedly has pending charges for gang-related vandalism, use of brass knuckles, and driving on a revoked license.

Judge Murray is overseeing the Molina cases as well. Molina was apparently arrested again in December of 2021, missed the court date for that case in March of 2023, and is still listed as a fugitive.

Four of Molina’s five pending criminal charges are from incidents preceding his encounter with Sorgente. Despite all these preceding cases that the documented gang member has, Judge Murray is rushing Sorgente’s case along to trial while having extended Molina’s cases.

In the first week of October this year, Sorgente was in a California court representing himself in this case, where he defended himself with a bullhorn. Judge Murray kicked everyone out of the room and put Sorgente in handcuffs while he berated him for 20 minutes. Sorgente was trying to get a different judge, and Judge Murray apparently didn’t want that to happen.

In Summary:

Kim Sorgente is being brought before corrupt California Judge Michael Murray’s court on charges where a gang member with brass knuckles assaulted him. The gang banger is the accuser. Sorgente defended himself with a bullhorn. The bull horn is classified as a lethal weapon in Judge Murray’s court, but the gang banger who used brass knuckles is ignored.

Others were attacked by gang bangers that same day at the same event, and at least one was severely injured.

Judge Murray has been investigated previously for misconduct related to prosecutorial abuse. He put handcuffs on Sorgente during his last meeting in Murray’s court and berated Sorgente for attempting to find a different judge.