EXCLUSIVE: 13 of 22 RINO Holdouts Derailing Jim Jordan Are Connected to FTX and Voter Mule Donations

This post was originally posted at JoeHoft.com and is republished with permission.

Guest post by Erin Clements

CONGRESSMAN STEVE SCALISE (R-LA), WHO IS UNDERMINING JIM JORDAN FOR HOUSE SPEAKER, TOOK MONEY FROM SAM BANKMAN-FRIED’S ILLEGAL FTX CAMPAIGN FINANCE OPERATION, AS DID 13 OF THE 22 RINO HOLDOUTS

According to Breitbart , Steve Scalise (R-LA) is the driving force behind the twenty-two RINOs who have prevented Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) from clenching the House Speakership after two rounds of votes. Trump-endorsed Jordan is the clear choice of grassroots conservatives. A top House GOP aide reported , “[Constituents] are literally melting the phone lines. Some offices’ numbers are permanently busy. Thousands and thousands of people are calling their members of Congress demanding Jordan for Speaker.”

But several sources are claiming Steve Scalise is orchestrating the holdout that is preventing Jordan from clenching the speakership, including Debbie Dooley, a grassroots activist and Louisiana native:

***TIME TO REMOVE*** @SteveScalise from being Majority Leader. He is untrustworthy… I am hearing from very reliable sources that @SteveScaliseGOP @SteveScalise is doing his favorite thing to do – back stabbing. Not the first time either. I know what… — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) October 17, 2023

Why would Scalise want to undermine the clear choice of the people and President Trump? Evidence unearthed by grassroots researchers in Scalise’s home state of Louisiana indicates that Scalise is has taken money from the FTX money laundering scandal.

The Former co-CEO of FTX, Ryan Salame, pled guilty early last month to “Conspiracy to Make Unlawful Political Contributions and Defraud the Federal Election Commission and Conspiracy to Operate an Unlicensed Money Transmitting Business.” Salame admitted that his job at FTX was to illegally funnel money to Republican politicians and political causes, while his co-conspirator, Sam Bankman-Fried, funneled money to Democrats. According to Salame, the donations were to support initiatives supported by Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried’s dearest initiative appears to be Joe Biden himself, as he made the second-largest single donation to his 2020 presidential campaign.

Another initiative of Bankman-Fried was Steve Scalise, the man currently preventing Jim Jordan from becoming speaker. Bankman-Fried’s straw donor and co-CEO, Salame, donated $2,900 to Scalise a month before the 2022 Midterms ($2,900 is the maximum donation allowed by an individual):

ENTRY FROM FEC RECORD FOR FTX DONATION TO STEVE SCALISE CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN

In fact, thirteen of the twenty-two holdout RINOs also accepted donations from Ryan Salame – almost all of them maximum donations.

The RINOs who accepted these funds include Kay Granger (TX-12th), Mike Simpson (ID-2nd), Carols Gimenez (FL-28th), Jen Higgins (VA-2nd) , Marinette Miller-Meeks (IA-2nd), Mike Lawler (NY-17th), Steve Womack (AR-3rd), Mike Kelly (PA-16th), Mike Simpson (ID-2nd), Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-26th), Linda Chavez-Deremer (OR-5th), Andrew Garbarino (NY 2nd), Tony Gonzales (TX-23rd), and John Rutherford (FL-5th).

ENTRIES FROM FEC RECORD FOR DONATIONS MADE BY RYAN SALAME, FTX CO-CEO

Direct, illegal donations from criminals like Ryan Salame and his co-conspirators are just the tip of the iceberg. It is suspected that FTX, and entities like it, are laundering possibly billions of dollars to politicians and causes all over the country through fraudulent campaign donor mules.

As previously uncovered by The Gateway Pundit and the O’Keefe Media Group , donor mules are people whose identities are being used without their knowledge to launder large amounts of cash into campaign coffers of politicians. These fraudulent donations make it appear that these politicians have significant support from real people, when they are really being funded illegally by special interests. The donations are typically small, but frequent. The small amounts don’t arouse as much suspicion as large donations, but the total amount of cash from single individuals can add up to tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars. Follow-up investigations with the people whose identities are being stolen often reveal that they are average Americans who are really donating only small amounts to one or two candidates, but they are being credited with massive numbers of donations in the Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.

Steve Scalise’s FEC records indicate significant donor mule activity. For example, a retired woman from Marietta, Georgia is credited with donating to Scalise 98 times in a single day with amounts varying from $3 to $22.50:

FEC RECORDS FOR STEVE SCALISE SHOWING 98 DONATIONS FROM ONE RETIRED INDIVIDUAL ON A SINGLE DAY

There are many similar incidents in Scalise’s FEC records. Research continues on how much mule activity appears in the campaign accounts of the twenty-two holdouts preventing Jim Jordan from becoming speaker.