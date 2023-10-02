Enrique Tarrio Meets First Benchmark in Appeals Fundraising Goal THANKS TO YOUR HELP! Overstock.com Founder Patrick Byrne Matched Our Donations with $100,000! “From the Bottom of My Heart I Want to Thank Every Single Person That Has Donated.”

I want to give a special thanks to Cara Castronuova and to the Gateway Pundit and its readers for being the seekers of truth.”

I will forever be in debt and looking forward to returning home, joining all of you and showing how much you are appreciated.

We reached out to Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne for comment and this is what he said:

“I donated because of the sentence they gave him. We have seen over the last two and a half years the emergence of a preposterous jurisprudence. We have now reached the point where a guy that had nothing to do with it…even from all the evidence in court- he wasn’t in the city (Washington D.C.), had nothing to do with any planning or any activity…and he’s getting sentenced to a quarter of a century in prison…so he’s a political prisoner. Remember what German Pastor Martin Niemöller said after World War 2: ‘First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.’

Please continue to help Enrique Tarrio and his family HERE. Every dollar counts.

We cannot accept having political prisoners of any race, creed, or denomination in our country. This is a purely political sentencing, obviously. And it’s disgraceful. In addition, I will say to address the ‘white supremacy’ stuff- Enrique Tarrio’s father is black and his Mom is Cuban, so for people to say this guy is a white supremacist just shows their level of indoctrination. The left doesn’t care what precedents they are setting with Tarrio. They are not afraid it will come back around to them. This is a go for broke move. They don’t think that the Republicans will ever come to power again because they’re breaking our republic. They are going for broke and trying to just take over. The argument “if you do this, when the Republicans come back into power they will use it back at you” doesn’t work for them…because they are pulling a soft coup d’é·tat to take over our country and they don’t think the Republicans will ever get back in charge. The Republicans will do something, but the argument that “Democrats, you should play fairly because it might be used on you” doesn’t work on Democrats because these are communists and they never intend to surrender power. Well, what they really are is Nazis. Nazi 2.0. Their particular social philosophy that the WEF (World Economic Forum) brought to the United States is that power should be concentrated in a blend of corporate and state power. That puts a stake through the heart of the principle of ‘consent of the governed’. That’s where we are. They are putting a stake through the heart of the consent of the governed. They don’t care about offending or breaking traditions because they never intend to let the Republicans get back in power.” -Patrick Byrne, Founder of Overstock.com

“Patrick Byrne is one of the greatest Patriots I have ever known,” said John Tabacco of Newsmax, who also worked with Bryne at Overstock.com. “It is no surprise to me that Patrick stepped up to help out Enrique Tarrio. The man puts his money where his mouth is, and wants to help fix a gross injustice. If they can come for Enrique Tarrio, they can come for any one of us. We have to continue to help political prisoners like Enrique Tarrio in any way we can- whether is be through prayers, donations of whatever we can afford, and by speaking out and telling others about this gross injustice and the political persecution of our fellow American citizens.”

“We the People need more men and women to step up to the plate like Patrick Byrne and The Gateway Pundit readers did to help out fellow American citizens being politically persecuted,” said Ryan. “It has been proven time and again that The Gateway Pundit audience are truly some of the best people out there.”

Tarrio’s Mother asked us to share this message:

“From this Mothers heart I would like to Thank ALL of those people that have so much love and respect for my Son. You have donated and sent many beautiful messages along with your contributions. You are truly making a difference in the legal battle for justice for Enrique and for all of OUR rights. We will fight until he is home, where he belongs. We have so much more to do but we will make it through this journey together…. as Americans…as we always have. Thank you for your generous hearts. God bless all our Patriots! -Zuny Duarte Tarrio

We at the Gateway Pundit are committed to making sure that history is written correctly, and that the Biden Regime and Merrick Garland’s legacy in the history books will be their unprecedented crimes against humanity, specifically citizens of the country swore an oath to protect.