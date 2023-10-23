Eleven-Year-Old ‘Transgender’ Biological Boy Becomes Youngest Grand Marshal of Orlando Pride Parade

An eleven-year-old “transgender” biological boy, who identifies as a girl, has become the youngest grand marshal of Orlando’s Come Out With Pride Parade on Saturday.

The mother of Dempsey Jara, 11, claims that her son began to identify as a girl at just 18 months old.

The child wore heart-shaped sunglasses and a floral dress while waving at the crowds watching the parade.

“Being transgender is not about a choice,” Dempsey said on stage at the event, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s about being true to myself. It’s about embracing who I am even when the world tries to tell me otherwise. It’s about standing tall in my identity even when it’s really hard.”

The child’s mother, Jaime Jara, 45, is a school teacher in Long Island, New York.

“She’s just always gravitated toward girl things, girls’ toys. We didn’t have any of that stuff at home. She has two older brothers,” Jaime Jara told the paper. “She’d say, ‘I’m a girl in my heart and my brain.’ She’s been on this journey since she was 5 and she’s living her best life.”

The parade also featured performances from Ru Paul’s Drag Race alums LaLa Ri and Monet X Change.

Four years ago, Dempsey’s parents told the Daily Mail they had been accused of child abuse by their pediatrician for transitioning the young boy.

“Our former pediatrician told us that Dempsey was just going through a phase wearing dresses and said ‘transgenderism’ isn’t real,” Jaime Jara said at the time. “She later talked about our family behind our backs referring to us as ‘freaks.'”

The Jara’s have set up social media accounts to parade the child around virtually, as well.

“Dempsey has been gender non-conforming since the age of eighteen months old, basically since she was able to express herself. She always gravitated to dolls, dresses and sparkly objects,” the mother told the Mail.

“Once I began sharing our daughter’s journey publicly, I started receiving a flood of messages and calls from friends, acquaintances and absolute strangers in similar situations asking for help and guidance with their transgender or gender non-conforming children,” Jamie said. “This continues to present day. I feel that in a small way I am doing my part helping the very marginalized transgender community. Being a parent is never easy, it takes everything you have, pretty much every single day.”