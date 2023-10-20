Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries Calls Rep. Jim Jordan ‘A Clear and Present Danger to Our Democracy’ in Outlandish Attack (VIDEO)

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries took aim at Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, labeling him “a clear and present danger to our democracy.” Jeffries made these remarks just hours before Congress voted for the third time on the speakership. The irony is palpable, given that Jeffries himself has been a vocal critic of the legitimacy of the 2016 presidential election.

Jeffries told reporters, “House Democrats have repeatedly made clear that we are ready, willing, and able to find a bipartisan path forward to reopen the House so we can get the business of the American people done.”

He went on to accuse Republicans, particularly Jim Jordan, of rejecting bipartisanship and embracing extremism.

According to Jeffries, Jordan “wants to end Social Security as we know it. He wants to end Medicare as we know it, doesn’t believe that President Biden was elected in 2020. That’s disrespectful to the American people. Jim Jordan wants to impose a nationwide abortion ban, and he is the poster child for MAGA extremism.”

WATCH:

Jeffries’ accusations against Jordan are not just ironic but also emblematic of a broader double standard in American politics. While Democrats like Jeffries accuse Republicans of undermining democracy, they themselves have a history of making similar claims when the electoral outcome doesn’t favor them.

He tweeted, “Let’s be clear Donald. The only person trying to steal the election is YOU. (and your buddies in the Kremlin).” In another tweet, he declared, “The more we learn about the 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes. America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE President in the Oval Office #RussianInterference.”

BREAKING: Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries was just elected as the new leader of the House Democrats. pic.twitter.com/skZqcnXiG7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 30, 2022

The double standard here is glaring. While Jeffries accuses Jordan of being a danger to democracy for questioning the 2020 election results, he himself has done the same for the 2016 election. This kind of hypocrisy undermines the very democratic principles that Jeffries claims to hold dear.