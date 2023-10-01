Driver Intentionally Crashes SUV Into New Jersey Police Station While Blasting Guns N’ Roses “Welcome To The Jungle” (VIDEO)

A driver in New Jersey intentionally crashed into a police station on Saturday in Independence Township, while blasting Guns N’ Roses “Welcome To The Jungle.” He is facing charges of terrorism.

The police identified the driver as John Hargreaves. Before crashing his SUV into the police station, he had crashed into a garage at a house that was nearby.

At this time, the police don’t have a motive for the attacks.

WABC 7 reported:

“He faces terrorism charges that carry a possible life sentence.”

Video shows Hargreaves plowing into the police station before exiting his SUV. Police officers rushed to detain him without incident.

Watch: