‘Don’t Let the Door Hit You Where the Good Lord Split You” – Trump Impersonator Shawn Farash Gives Mike Pence an Appropriate Sendoff After He Drops from ’24 Race (VIDEO)

Shocking no one, Mike Pence dropped from the 2024 presidential race on Saturday.

Pence made the announcement at the Republican Jewish Coalition Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There were no surprised gasps heard from the crowd. His campaign had been in a downward spiral since he announced his intent to run against former President Trump in 2024.

Just two weeks ago it was reported that Pence was forced to use his own savings to keep his campaign afloat.

It was only three weeks ago that Pence blamed President Trump for the Hamas massacre in Israel. What a horrible man!

On Saturday Pence announced he was finished. He shut down his flailing campaign.

And no one cared.

Trump impersonator Shawn Farash released a response to the news on Saturday.

This was absolute gold!

