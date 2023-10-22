Do It! Trump-Hating Lunatic Liz Cheney Says She Has Not Ruled Out a Run for President (VIDEO)

Former lawmaker Liz Cheney joined State of the Union on Sunday to bash President Trump.

Liz has a lot of free time on her hands now that the people of Wyoming booted her from Congress in record fashion.

Liz Cheney got spanked in her primary election in Wyoming in September 2022. It would have helped her campaign if she lived there instead of the Washington DC area.

Cheney lost by 28 points – the Republican voters in Wyoming hate her as much as the rest of the country.

Following her record loss, Cheney assembled the few friends she had left in the state and delivered a truly bizarre speech where she lashed out at President Trump and compared herself to Abraham Lincoln, the Great Emancipator.

Since her embarrassing defeat, Cheney has focused her attention on smearing Republican base voters, President Trump and MAGA candidates.

That is why she makes on the far left media morning shows.

On Sunday Liz Cheney told Jake Tapper on State of the Union that she still has not ruled out a run for president.

This woman needs some serious help. She’s got Trump Derangement Syndrome worse than Hillary Clinton.

Via Midnight Rider and Patriot AU.

