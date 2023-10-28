Disney’s Controversial Woke Live-Action ‘Snow White’ is Being Delayed for a Year

by

Disney’s controversial upcoming live-action “Snow White” reboot has been delayed for a year.

The film has been facing serious backlash over the main actress, Rachel Zegler, trashing the original film — and not being white.

In a press release on Friday, Disney announced:

“Disney’s Snow White—a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film—is coming to theaters on March 21, 2025. The film — which stars Rachel Zegler — invites audiences back into the magical world of Snow White with beloved songs and recognizable characters such as the Evil Queen and, of course, Dopey, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy and Doc.”

The film was initially scheduled for release on March 22, 2024.

Some have speculated that the delay is due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, while others think the company may be scrambling to tone down the woke elements that have become increasingly dangerous for brands.

“Along with the news on Disney’s site, the entertainment giant shared a brand-new image from the film’s production that sparked speculation about why the movie was really being delayed,” Fox News noted. “The new image features Zegler as Snow White sitting around seven CGI dwarves that resemble the same characters from the original 1937 animated film. However, the image seemed inconsistent with Disney’s earlier statements that it was opting to replace the dwarves with seven ‘magical creatures’ to ‘avoid reinforcing stereotypes’ after criticism of the original depictions by ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism.”

Previous promotional images for the film had shown a diverse set of characters of varying heights to play the “dwarves.” The latest promo image has them replaced by CGI characters.

Disney’s race-swapped Little Mermaid recently flopped at the box office.

Even South Park took on woke Disney during this week’s episode.

Photo of author
Cassandra MacDonald

You can email Cassandra MacDonald here, and read more of Cassandra MacDonald's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.