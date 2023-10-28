Disney’s Controversial Woke Live-Action ‘Snow White’ is Being Delayed for a Year

Disney’s controversial upcoming live-action “Snow White” reboot has been delayed for a year.

The film has been facing serious backlash over the main actress, Rachel Zegler, trashing the original film — and not being white.

In a press release on Friday, Disney announced:

“Disney’s Snow White—a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film—is coming to theaters on March 21, 2025. The film — which stars Rachel Zegler — invites audiences back into the magical world of Snow White with beloved songs and recognizable characters such as the Evil Queen and, of course, Dopey, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy and Doc.”

We went to from Snow White and the Seven Portland Baristas to Leprechaun 4 real fast. Those dwarves look scary as hell! This is the stuff of nightmares. pic.twitter.com/n3W1XMTx1N — Patriota (@Patriota_81) October 28, 2023

The film was initially scheduled for release on March 22, 2024.

Some have speculated that the delay is due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, while others think the company may be scrambling to tone down the woke elements that have become increasingly dangerous for brands.

BREAKING: Disney is delaying Snow White until 2025 following backlash against the woke remake It also appears that Disney has scrapped their “diversity creatures” in favor of CGI dwarves that look similar to the original pic.twitter.com/czTsNllpJF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 27, 2023

“Along with the news on Disney’s site, the entertainment giant shared a brand-new image from the film’s production that sparked speculation about why the movie was really being delayed,” Fox News noted. “The new image features Zegler as Snow White sitting around seven CGI dwarves that resemble the same characters from the original 1937 animated film. However, the image seemed inconsistent with Disney’s earlier statements that it was opting to replace the dwarves with seven ‘magical creatures’ to ‘avoid reinforcing stereotypes’ after criticism of the original depictions by ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Peter Dinklage, who has dwarfism.”

I’m off today so my thoughts: Cleary redoing almost entire film Or at least replacing actors w/ CGI dwarves Will it save movie? Because the budget will now be astronomically bigger & will likely get #TheLittleMermaid box office if LUCKY Probably not…#SnowWhite#Disney pic.twitter.com/rbbSHIkIop — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 27, 2023

Previous promotional images for the film had shown a diverse set of characters of varying heights to play the “dwarves.” The latest promo image has them replaced by CGI characters.

Disney’s race-swapped Little Mermaid recently flopped at the box office.

Even South Park took on woke Disney during this week’s episode.