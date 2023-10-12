DIRTY TRICKS BY BIDEN’S DOJ: Why Did a Key Defense Witness Change His Testimony After Talking to DOJ in January 6 Trial of HERO COP? YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP!! Videos!!!

The Gateway Pundit has exclusively learned that a defense witness in Sheriff McAbee’s January 6th trial mysteriously changed his “recollection of events” after speaking with the Department of Justice.

As reported yesterday by Jim Hoft, former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office deputy-in-training Ronald Colton McAbee was found guilty of five felonies in a Washington DC Kangaroo Court yesterday for his actions on January 6th.

The guilty verdict came despite tremendous amounts of exculpatory evidence and video that exonerated McAbee and proved his innocence. One of the felonies McAbee was charged with was “assaulting, impeding or resisting certain officers”, but police body cam footage clearly shows McAbee was trying to HELP the police officer he was charged with assaulting. The January 6th officer McAbee was accused of assaulting was Officer Andrew Wayte of the Metropolitan Police Force, who can be heard and seen THANKING McAbee for his help in picking him up off the ground and protecting him in the body cam video/audio that was played for the D.C. jury. Regardless of this video proving his innocence beyond a reasonable doubt, the unreasonable bias and leftist D.C. jurors still found McAbee guilty of assaulting the ungrateful Officer Wayte. To add insult to injury, Officer Wayte took the stand and said that he believed McAbee was trying to hurt him, even though he is heard thanking McAbee on body cam footage for helping him!

More than likely Wayte will get a nice promotion in the Metropolitan Police Force, like many other January 6th officers that have perjured themselves on the stand. Hopefully Wayte can live with himself after helping the Biden Regime put another innocent man (and fellow police officer) behind bars.

Please see video below of Sheriff McAbee trying to desperately save the life of fellow protester Rosanne Boyland. (Boyland died after she was seen being brutally beaten by Metropolitan Police Officer Lila Morris.) See video:

“Sheriff McAbee was the only cop doing his job that day even though he was off duty,” said January 6th video analyst Gary McBride of M5 News. “The Metropolitan Police and Capitol Police let Boyland lay unconscious and refused to help her. McAbee is a hero.”

Please see this video below of McAbee saving Officer Wayte. Scroll to 3:40 in the video. (This footage was originally found by January 6th video expert Gary McBride, who has analyzed thousands of hours of footage to help January 6th defendants in their trials. Please help McBride HERE as he fundraises to continue his important work as an independent January 6th video analyst.)

Another cop with a convenient forgetful memory is Officer Steven Sajumon, who was an eye witness to the exchange that transpired between Sheriff McAbee and Officer Wayte.

Officer Sajumon was called by the defense as a witness because his body camera captured the footage of McAbee helping Officer Wayte.

An inside source who was able to verify that Officer Sajumon originally told prosecutors on a phone call during the trial that he recalled McAbee was trying to help Officer Wayte and help Rosanne Boyland. McAbee was thrilled to hear from his cell in D.C. Jail that a police officer was going to testify favorably on his behalf and hopeful this would help him win his freedom.

But as to be expected, the Biden Regime DOJ more than likely got to Sajumon before his testimony, which completely changed when he took the stand.

When Sajumon showed up on the stand he did not testify consistently with what he told prosecutors. He testified that McAbee “was interfering with officers by his presence”, according to our source who has access to this information.

Another important fact to note is that Lila Morris (the cop seen brutally beating an unconscious Rosanne Boyland with a stick) did not testify, and although video of Boyland was shown to the jury NEITHER THE PROSECUTION OR THE DEFENSE verbally made mention of the fact that there was a police officer brutalizing her lifeless body. Please see video here that was originally found by video analyst Gary McBride:

(PLEASE HELP GARY MCBRIDE SHARE JANUARY 6TH FOOTAGE AROUND THE NATION BY DONATING HERE.)

“You would think the leftist bias D.C. jury would sympathize with a man who tried to help a woman who was a victim of deadly police brutality,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “But Rosanne Boyland was white and a Trump Supporter. So to most far-leftists, she does not qualify for their sympathy and neither does the man who tried to save her.”

“Injustice comes with a heavy cost, and today, we witnessed it firsthand as Colton was convicted by a jury that was not of his peers – a jury biased as they are named ‘victims’ of January,” said his wife Sarah McAbee. “This happened despite overwhelming evidence of his innocence,Despite the prosecution admitting he was assisting the officers around him, and despite the evidence of Rosanne Boyland being beaten by Metropolitan Police Officer Lila Morris, with Colton trying to save her, only to tragically lose her life.”

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Officer Sajumon for comment and he did not provide one. We are hoping he one day comes forward and speaks out about the conversation he had with the Justice Department that convicted him to change around his original recollection of events.

Pray for Sheriff McAbee and his family.

And remember, even in the hardest of times, in the end GOD WINS.

Cara Castronuova is co-Founder of C.A.P.P. (Citizens Against Political Persecution).

Cara is an Activist, Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion, Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Television Personality. You can watch her on Newsmax at 10PM EST every Saturday night, 11:30PM EST on Sundays and 6:00AM EST on “Wiseguys”. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.