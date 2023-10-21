Did Phony Black Activist Shaun King Help Negotiate Release of Two American Hostages from Hamas?

There was wonderful news today from Gaza, an American mother and her daughter taken hostage by Hamas during their deadly raid inside Israel were released by the terror group.

Now there is a new twist to the pair’s rescue.

Apparently, fake black activist Shaun King, aka. Talcum X, was allegedly working behind the scenes to get the two released. Shawn King wrote online that they are friends of his.

King announced on October 11, four days after Hamas slaughtered 1,300 Jews in Israel and took another 200 hostage, that he was going to take action.

His wife posted about King’s plans.

Guys, good news from the Middle East. Shaun King is on it, so we can expect a resolution any day now, inshallah pic.twitter.com/LBIm9MIful — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) October 11, 2023

Today Shaun King wrote on social media that he was behind the scenes working for the release of the mother and daughter.

Not everyone is buying it.

It appears there are numerous people who question his latest claims.

Y’all, not the king of the grift, Shaun King, taking credit for the hostages released today and also saying he’s working on a ceasefire. For only $5.99 per month, you can help too Cornell West and Shaun King, of the same cloth. pic.twitter.com/bjHmqTlVOI — M L C (@ChiCyph80) October 21, 2023