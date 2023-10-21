Did Phony Black Activist Shaun King Help Negotiate Release of Two American Hostages from Hamas?

by

There was wonderful news today from Gaza, an American mother and her daughter taken hostage by Hamas during their deadly raid inside Israel were released by the terror group.

Hamas Barbarians Release Two American Hostages after 13 Days – Mother and Daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan

Now there is a new twist to the pair’s rescue.

Apparently, fake black activist Shaun King, aka. Talcum X, was allegedly working behind the scenes to get the two released. Shawn King wrote online that they are friends of his.

King announced on October 11, four days after Hamas slaughtered 1,300 Jews in Israel and took another 200 hostage, that he was going to take action.

His wife posted about King’s plans.

Today Shaun King wrote on social media that he was behind the scenes working for the release of the mother and daughter.

Not everyone is buying it.

It appears there are numerous people who question his latest claims.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

