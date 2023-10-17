Democrat Rep. Makes ‘Suicide Joke’ on Floor of House of Representatives (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove made a suicide joke on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Members of Congress gathered on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday to vote for a new Speaker.

Lawmakers actually have to show up and put in some work today.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove expressed her disdain for her job and initiated a gun to her head with her fingers.

Jim Jordan failed to secure the Speakership on the first vote.

Twenty GOP representatives voted against Jim Jordan, a staunch conservative and founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, in the leadership election on Tuesday.

1. Don Bacon – Nebraska’s 2nd District
2. Ken Buck – Colorado’s 4th District
3. Lori Chavez-DeRemer – Oregon’s 5th District
4. Anthony D’Esposito – New York’s 4th District
5. Mario Diaz-Balart – Florida’s 26th District
6. Jake Ellzey – Texas’s 6th District
7. Andrew Garbarino – New York’s 2nd District
8. Carlos Gimenez – Florida’s 28th District
9. Tony Gonzales – Texas’s 23rd District
10. Kay Granger – Texas’s 12th District
11. John James – Michigan’s 10th District
12. Mike Kelly – Pennsylvania’s 16th District
13. Jennifer Kiggans – Virginia’s 2nd District
14. Nick LaLota – New York’s 1st District
15. Doug LaMalfa – California’s 1st District
16. Michael Lawler – New York’s 17th District
17. John Rutherford – Florida’s 5th District
18. Victoria Spartz – Indiana’s 5th District
19. Michael Simpson – Idaho’s 2nd District
20. Steve Womack – Arkansas’s 3rd District

Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry declared a recess after the first round of voting.

Another round of voting is expected on Tuesday afternoon.

