Content of Suicide Note Left by Lewiston Shooter Revealed, Body Found Inside of Trailer

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck held a press conference on Saturday afternoon and revealed more details regarding a suicide note that Lewiston mass shooter left behind suspect Robert Card.

During the press conference, Sauschuck noted that he’s well aware of the public’s concern about the note that was left behind by Card and stated, “I’m not going to read it to you verbatim, but it’s a note to a loved one and is saying that this is the passcode for my phone and bank account numbers.

Sauschuck continued, “I wouldn’t describe it as an explicit suicide note, but the tone and tenor was that the individual was not going to be around and wanted to make sure that this loved one had access to his phone and whatever was in his phone.

Sauschuck also revealed Card’s body was found inside a trailer that was located at a recycling center’s overflow parking lot.

