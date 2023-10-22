Conservative Swiss People’s Party Wins in Landslide Over Green Party in National Referendum – Mass Immigration in Switzerland a Major Factor

The Swiss People’s Party won in a landslide in Sunday’s election gaining 8 seats in the 200 member lower house of parliament.

JUST IN – Swiss People's Party, which campaigned against mass migration and "woke madness", is projected to be the big winner in the Swiss federal elections, while the left-wing Green Party is the big loser. pic.twitter.com/NVJ3Jnoosv

Reuters reported:

Switzerland looked set to shift to the right in national elections on Sunday, as concerns about immigration trumped fears about climate change and melting glaciers, though the vote is unlikely to change the make-up of the Swiss government.

The right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), Switzerland’s biggest political party, increased its share of the vote to 29%, 3.4 percentage points higher than the last election in 2019, according to the final projection by Swiss broadcaster SRF.

The party campaigned on a platform of preventing the country’s population – currently at 8.7 million people – exceeding 10 million.

“We have problems with immigration, illegal immigrants, and problems with the security of energy supply,” said SVP leader Marco Chiesa. “We already have asylum chaos … A population of 10 million people in Switzerland is a topic we really have to solve.”

The projected result means the SVP will increase its number of seats by eight to 61 in the 200-member lower house of parliament, increasing its presence in the chamber where no party has an overall majority.