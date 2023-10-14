New Zealand votes for change.

Conservative leader Christopher Luxon will be New Zealand’s next prime minister after the conservative party won over leftwing Labour in the country’s election on Saturday.

Kiwis voted for change following six years of tyrannical rule under Labour and tyrannical idiot Jacinda Ardern for a majority of the time.

Ardern was famous for fighting against free speech

Supporters chanted his campaign slogan which promised to get the country “back on track.” Outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who spent just nine months in the top job after taking over from Ardern in January, told supporters late Saturday he had called Luxon to concede. Hipkins said it wasn’t the result he wanted. “But I want you to be proud of what we achieved over the last six years,” he told supporters at an event in Wellington. Ardern unexpectedly stepped down as prime minister in January, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job justice. She won the last election in a landslide, but her popularity waned as people got tired of COVID-19 restrictions and inflation threatened the economy.