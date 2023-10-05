Chicago Bears Legend Dick Butkus Dead at 80

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus “died peacefully” in his sleep overnight at his Malibu home on Thursday.

He was 80 years old.

“Butkus is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Helen, who was his high school sweetheart, three children and five grandchildren.” ABC News reported.

ABC News reported:

Dick Butkus, the legendary Chicago Bears linebacker, has died, his family said. He was 80.

Butkus “died peacefully” in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California, his family said in a statement Thursday.

“The Butkus family is gathering with Dick’s wife Helen,” the statement continued. “They appreciate your prayers and support.”

The Chicago native played for the Bears starting in 1965 until his retirement in 1973. He was named first-team All-NFL six times and played in eight consecutive Pro Bowls.

He was also recognized as the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year twice.

His career totals included 1,020 tackles and 489 assists.