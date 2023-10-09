Chicago Area Mom And Daughter Missing In Israel – Feared Kidnapped By Hamas Terrorists

A mother and daughter from Chicago are missing in Israel. Relatives said that they feared that Hamas had taken them hostage.

Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Raanan were in a village near Gaza when Hamas attacked the area on Saturday. Natalie’s father and uncle said they have not heard from either of them and fear that they are among the women that Hamas targeted.

A mother and daughter from the Chicago area who were visiting family in Israel are among the Americans missing and feared kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, relatives said. Judith Tai Raanan and Natalie Raanan were in Nahal Oz, a small village near the Gaza Strip, when Hamas invaded and destroyed multiple towns on Saturday, taking more than 150 people hostage, CNN reports. Judith’s brother and Natalie’s father said neither has heard from the duo and fear they were abducted by the terrorists following harrowing video and images of Hamas kidnapping women during their coordinated assault. “My daughter and her mother has been [captured] by the HAMAS,” father Uri Raanan said in a desperate Facebook post.

The family is staying in contact with the U.S. Embassy to try and figure out what happened to the two women.

According to the New York Post: “Officials have said a team of US veterans is preparing to fly out to help rescue the trapped Americans in Israel, with the Embassy urging US citizens to prepare for emergency evacuations.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday that Joe Biden was hiding and not taking any questions while innocent Americans are dying in Israel.

Joe Biden on Monday called a lid before noon as Hamas holds Americans hostage. He went into hiding again.

“The White House has called a lid for the day, before the pool call time. We will not be seeing the president today,” a message to pool reporters read.

At least 9 Americans have been killed in the ambush terror attack and many have been taken hostage.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, catching the country off-guard during a major Jewish holiday. The attack involved thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters infiltrating Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.