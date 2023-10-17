CAUGHT ON HOT MIC: Brian Kilmeade Calls Don Bacon a “Dumbass” After He Votes for McCarthy for Speaker Over Jim Jordan

For the first time in months – Brian Kilmeade speaks for all of us.

The FOX and Friends host was caught on a hot mic calling Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) a “dumbass” for voting for Kevin McCarthy for Speaker.

This was during the first round voting for Jim Jordan for Speaker.

These RINOs are the worst!

Nebraska’s RINO Rep. Don Bacon has been vocal about not supporting Jim Jordan.

RINO Don Bacon WILL NOT Vote for Jim Jordan on the House Floor: “I’m Not Budging, I’m a Five-Time Commander”

Jim Hoft
