Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem Offers to Exchange Himself for Hostage Children Held by Hamas

With so much war and strife all over the planet, there was never a more appropriate moment for Christianity to show its peaceful face.

Unfortunately, under Globalist Pope Francis, truly Catholic initiatives have become very rare – but it still happens.

It warmed the hearts of Christians all over this planet when news broke that Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Patriarch of Jerusalem, was willing to exchange himself for Israeli children taken hostage by Hamas and held in Gaza.

Pizzaballa made his comment in response to a question during a video conference with journalists in Italy.

Reuters reported:

“‘I am ready for an exchange, anything, if this can lead to freedom, to bring the children home. No problem. There is total willingness on my part’, he said.

‘The first thing to do is to try to win the release of the hostages, otherwise there will be no way of stopping (an escalation). We are willing to help, even me personally’, he said.”

JERUSALEM Cardinal Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has said that he is willing to trade himself in order to free hostages who are currently being held by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/qdx2DHvtkg — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) October 16, 2023

The Patriarch of Jerusalem oversees Church activities in Israel and Palestine, as well as Jordan and Cyprus – a region which is home to an estimated 300,000 Roman Catholics.

“Pizzaballa said that about 1,000 Christians were sheltering in Church buildings in northern Gaza after their homes were destroyed in Israeli strikes.

‘They don’t know where to go because moving is dangerous’, he said.”

Diplomatic efforts have intensified to get aid into Gaza as Israel prepares a ground invasion.

“Pizzaballa also claimed that his office has not had any direct communication with the terrorists after the October 7 attack on Israel. ‘You can’t talk to Hamas. It is very difficult’, he said.”