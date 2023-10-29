California Library Hosts Halloween Drag Show for Kids

A California library is under fire for hosting a Halloween drag show, with free pizza and candy to lure in the kids.

The event took place on October 27, according to a flyer obtained by Libs of TikTok.

California library offered free candy & pizza to kids to attend a drag show. This is how desperate they are to expose your children to half naked men dressed as women who will dance provocatively and expose their butts to your kids. This grooming event was also paid for by your… pic.twitter.com/4wdnv0oC38 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 29, 2023

In the post to X exposing the event, LibsofTikTok wrote, “California library offered free candy & pizza to kids to attend a drag show. This is how desperate they are to expose your children to half naked men dressed as women who will dance provocatively and expose their butts to your kids.”

“This grooming event was also paid for by your tax dollars.”

The flyer advertised a drag queen performing under “Princess B.”

According to the library’s website, the event was organized by the UC Davis LGBTQIA Resource Center, Manetti Shrem Museum, UC Davis Women’s Resources and Research Center, and Yolo County Library.

“Talented drag performer Princess B will bring beloved stories to life!” the website’s event description read. “Let your imagination run wild as you immerse yourself in crafts, candy, and community. Pizza and cupcakes will be provided, and you’ll get to take home a children’s book of your own (while supplies last), courtesy of the Yolo County Library Foundation.”

“The costume contest winner will even take home a grand prize! So, grab a friend or loved one, put on your favorite costume, and come join us for a spooktacular Halloween celebration,” the library added.