California High School Teacher Arrested for Offering 16-year-old $140 for Sex Act

A California science teacher and cross-country coach was arrested on Tuesday after offering $140 for oral sex from a 16-year-old girl.

Sean Stevenson, a high school science teacher at University City High School, was arrested by the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force and charged in federal court with Attempted Enticement of a Minor.

“Stevenson’s alleged illicit activity was discovered during another sex trafficking investigation. According to a criminal complaint, a review of messages from that investigation identified Stevenson as interested in paying for sex with a minor,” the United States Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

A text message from the teacher’s phone said that he was offering “a finder’s fee payment…if she could provide him with an underage prostitute.”

“An undercover law enforcement officer began text messaging with Stevenson via the Pinger application. The officer claimed to be sex trafficking her 16-year-old cousin.”

NBC 7 reports:

In one text exchange, the San Diego cell user asks, “Do you still have a younger girl?” The undercover officer answered with “Ya, my cousin I was telling u about” and confirmed to the texter that the girl is 16. The San Diego cell user stated, “Ok, I’m very interested,” according to the complaint.

According to the press release, the complaint states that “on October 23, 2023, Stevenson messaged the undercover officer and negotiated a price of $140 for oral sex from a 16-year-old girl. Stevenson and the undercover officer agreed to meet early on October 24, 2023, on El Cajon Boulevard for the ‘date’ with the minor. Stevenson arrived at the location around 7 a.m. and was arrested.”

Officers found $140 in Stevenson’s car. The phone that he had in his possession also matched the number used to communicate with the undercover officer.

UCHS principal Mike Paredes sent a letter to parents, which read in part, “Please know we are doing everything possible to continue our focus on your student’s education while supporting them during this challenging situation. An experienced substitute teacher will be assigned to the affected classes. Administrators and counselors will visit those classes to speak with students and offer support.”