Bus En Route to US Carrying Dozens of Venezuelan Illegal Aliens Overturns in Mexico, Killing 18, Injuring 27

A bus driving through Mexico carrying illegals to the U.S. crashed early Friday morning. AFP reported 18 people died and about 27 were injured.

The bus consisted of people from Venezuela and Haiti and overturned on a road in Oaxaca. Three of the deceased were minors in the latest crash involving illegals heading to the United States.

A bus carrying migrants overturned in southern Mexico on Friday, leaving at least 18 passengers dead and 27 injured, authorities said — the latest fatal road crash involving US-bound migrants. The dead, three of them minors, were from Venezuela and Haiti, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office in Oaxaca state. The accident happened at around dawn on a highway linking Oaxaca and the neighboring state of Puebla, it said. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment, it added.

The blame can be put clearly on the Biden Regime and their reckless policies of failing to protect the border. When people know there is an open invitation, they are willing to risk their lives. The U.S.- Mexican border is one of the most dangerous according to the Interntional Organization For Migration. In 2022 alone, 686 people either died or were unaccounted for.

A passerby captured video of the bus shortly after it overturned in Oaxaca early Friday.

Al menos 28 muertos tras volcadura de autobús en #Suchixtlahuaca, Oaxaca Presuntamente, los fallecidos eran migrantes venezolanos. Las 27 personas lesionadas están siendo trasladadas a hospitales de Tehuacán, Puebla. pic.twitter.com/qrg8iDnQb4 — Vivo Noticias (@VivoNoticiasMX) October 6, 2023

Last month The Gateway Pundit reported about the "never ending line" of military aged males flooding the border from Venezuela.

The Biden Regime continues to lie to the citizens of our country with the help of the media. But the proof is there. A massive group of military-aged men arrived in Mexico by train from Venezuela. Over 4,000 illegals crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas last month in one day alone.

Massive accidents like this have happened in the past. The Gateway Pundit reported in 2021 about an SUV that was hit by a truck near the U.S. Mexican border.

In 2021, an SUV with about two dozen people crammed in it that was involved in a horrific crash with a tractor trailer in Holtville, California that killed over a dozen people was part of a cross-border smuggling operation according to sources within Customs and Border Patrol, Fox News reported.

The smugglers entered the US after a hole was cut in the border fence near Calexico, California.

Joe Biden reversed Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy, promised amnesty, and allowed unaccompanied migrant children into the US which caused a surge of illegal border crossings in 2021.

14 people, including the driver of the SUV died in the crash.

Last year over 50 illegals were found dead inside a truck in south Texas. Governor Abbott blamed Joe Biden for the deaths of these illegals.