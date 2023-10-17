BREAKING: Two Senior Hamas Leaders Killed in Israeli Strike – Highest Ranking Hamas Official Killed Since Barbarians Attacked Israel

Two top Hamas leaders were killed today in Israeli strikes. Ayman Nofal, a top commander in Hamas’ military wing known as the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed on Tuesday.

The Israeli Air Force announced Monday that it killed Osama Mazini, the head of Hamas’ Shura Council and the group’s chief hostage negotiator

We just eliminated Ayman Nofal, a senior Hamas operative. Nofal was the Commander of Hamas’ Central Brigade in Gaza and the former Head of Military Intelligence. Nofal directed many attacks against Israeli civilians and besides being one of the most dominant figures in the… pic.twitter.com/t686L6gSuN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

New York Post reported: