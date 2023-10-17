BREAKING: Two Senior Hamas Leaders Killed in Israeli Strike – Highest Ranking Hamas Official Killed Since Barbarians Attacked Israel

Two top Hamas leaders were killed today in Israeli strikes. Ayman Nofal, a top commander in Hamas’ military wing known as the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed on Tuesday.
The Israeli Air Force announced Monday that it killed Osama Mazini, the head of Hamas’ Shura Council and the group’s chief hostage negotiator
We just eliminated Ayman Nofal, a senior Hamas operative.
Nofal was the Commander of Hamas’ Central Brigade in Gaza and the former Head of Military Intelligence.
Nofal directed many attacks against Israeli civilians and besides being one of the most dominant figures in the… pic.twitter.com/t686L6gSuN
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023
New York Post reported:
A strike targeting the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Tuesday claimed the life of Ayman Nofal, a top commander in Hamas’ military wing known as the Al-Qassam Brigades — the most high-profile militant known to have been killed so far in the war with Israel.
Hamas confirmed Nofal’s death in a Telegram post Tuesday, hailing him as a “martyr” who was killed “as a result of a barbaric Zionist bombing.”
Nofal was in charge of Hamas militant activities in the central Gaza Strip and was associated with the creation of the group’s “joint operations” room that coordinated between Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups in the area.
“Nofal directed many attacks against Israeli civilians and besides being one of the most dominant figures in the terrorist organization, he was involved in the planning of the abduction of Gilad Shalit,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.