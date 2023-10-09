BREAKING: At Least Nine Americans Slaughtered by Hamas Terrorists in Israel

The Gateway Pundit reported Sunday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Meet the Press host Kristen Welker that there were reports of several American citizens who have been slaughtered and abducted by Hamas. He claimed the administration was actively working to verify these reports.

Now the worst fears have proven true. The State Department confirmed Monday morning that at least nine innocent Americans were indeed slaughtered by Hamas terrorists. The death toll is Israel has now reached an unprecedented 800 people thanks to Hamas.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller announced the new death toll Monday.

Breaking news: Nine U.S. citizens have been killed in the fighting between Hamas and Israel, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Monday.https://t.co/ojGGVABDXV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 9, 2023

The Biden regime still has yet to clarify precisely how many Americans were taken hostage. Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to there UN, said Sunday dozens of Americans were among those taken hostage by Hamas.

Breaking!

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן ~ “Dozens of Americans are being held hostage” pic.twitter.com/iI7rRUQ4Ks — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) October 8, 2023

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, killing dozens of soldiers and innocent families inside Israel.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel. Over 250 Israelis died, and over 1,000 were hospitalized following the massive assault inside Israel. The number of dead could rise in the coming days.

As Jim Hoft revealed, Hamas then escalated the war to unprecedented levels by taken Israeli soldiers hostages and kidnapping helpless Israeli civilians. Moreover, They have released videos of captured younfg Israeli women, photos of dead Israelis, and photos of them abusing the bodies of the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Gateway Pundit later for new updates.